Arpita Sarkar

Health

MAY 02, 2023

Easy Healthy Vegetable Burger Recipe

Vegetable burgers are the best way to level up your snack game

Vegetable burgers

Check out an easy recipe for healthy vegetable burger

How to cook

Ingredients

1 can of baked beans, chopped onion, grated carrot, 1/2 cup rolled oats, olive oil, soya sauce, ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, salt and pepper to taste, burger buns

Preheat your oven to 190 degree celsius

Step 1

In a large bowl, mash the black beans with a fork

Step 2

Now, add the chopped onion, grated carrots, rolled oats, olive oil, soya sauce, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper and mix everything

Step 3

Shape the mixture into four patties of equal size and fry them in a pan until they are golden brown

Step 4

Remove them from the pan and let them cool for a few minutes

Step 5

Toast the burger buns and fill them with your favorite toppings along with the pattie

Step 6

Now, enjoy your homemade delicious and healthy vegetable burger

Enjoy the burger

