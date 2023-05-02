MAY 02, 2023
Easy Healthy Vegetable Burger Recipe
Vegetable burgers are the best way to level up your snack game
Vegetable burgers
Check out an easy recipe for healthy vegetable burger
How to cook
Ingredients
1 can of baked beans, chopped onion, grated carrot, 1/2 cup rolled oats, olive oil, soya sauce, ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, salt and pepper to taste, burger buns
Preheat your oven to 190 degree celsius
Step 1
In a large bowl, mash the black beans with a fork
Step 2
Now, add the chopped onion, grated carrots, rolled oats, olive oil, soya sauce, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper and mix everything
Step 3
Shape the mixture into four patties of equal size and fry them in a pan until they are golden brown
Step 4
Remove them from the pan and let them cool for a few minutes
Step 5
Toast the burger buns and fill them with your favorite toppings along with the pattie
Step 6
Now, enjoy your homemade delicious and healthy vegetable burger
Enjoy the burger
