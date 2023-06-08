Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 8, 2023

Easy Indian Buttermilk recipe

The Indian Beverage is known for consuming after having a meal which aids digestion

Chaas

Image: Pexels

The drink is known for its richness and satisfying taste

Loved drink

Image : Pexels

Buttermilk is very simple and can be made quickly

No hassle

Image : Pexels

The drink contains- curd, water, chaat masala

Ingredients

Image : Pexels

Take some curd and churn it till it becomes a thick paste, add some water and mix it properly

Process

Image: Pexels

The semi liquid drink has a certain proportion. For 1 glass of buttermilk, 1/4th glass curd and 3/4th glass is required

Proportion

Image : Pexels

The liquid is fully watery but has a milky consistency due to the presence of curd

Consistency

Image : Pexels

The drink can be served with some finely chopped mint and coriander and sprinkled chaat masala

Garnishing

Image : Pexels

The drink tastes best when chilled in the refrigerator for an hour or so

Taste

Image : Pexels

Buttermilk has great nutritional content which helps cool digestive system, helps reduce weight and controls blood pressure

Benefits

Image : Pexels

