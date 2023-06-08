Heading 3
Easy Indian Buttermilk recipe
The Indian Beverage is known for consuming after having a meal which aids digestion
Chaas
Image: Pexels
The drink is known for its richness and satisfying taste
Loved drink
Image : Pexels
Buttermilk is very simple and can be made quickly
No hassle
Image : Pexels
The drink contains- curd, water, chaat masala
Ingredients
Image : Pexels
Take some curd and churn it till it becomes a thick paste, add some water and mix it properly
Process
Image: Pexels
The semi liquid drink has a certain proportion. For 1 glass of buttermilk, 1/4th glass curd and 3/4th glass is required
Proportion
Image : Pexels
The liquid is fully watery but has a milky consistency due to the presence of curd
Consistency
Image : Pexels
The drink can be served with some finely chopped mint and coriander and sprinkled chaat masala
Garnishing
Image : Pexels
The drink tastes best when chilled in the refrigerator for an hour or so
Taste
Image : Pexels
Buttermilk has great nutritional content which helps cool digestive system, helps reduce weight and controls blood pressure
Benefits
Image : Pexels
