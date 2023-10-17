Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 17, 2023

Easy milkshake recipes to try at home

You can prepare it in a blender with just two ingredients: milk and vanilla ice cream 

Basic vanilla milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

It's an Iranian classic that gained popularity through addition of dates, nuts, and bananas

Majoon

Image Source: Pexels 

It is one of the most unique kinds of milkshakes that you can ever prepare with Jamaican rum 

Banana foster milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

Combine the ice cream, milk, lemon zest, and blueberry pie in a blender and blend until smooth

Blueberry pie milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

You can prepare it by blending milk, vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, and sugar 

Peanut butter milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

With the richness and sweetness emanating from the dates, it has a high nutritional value and is refreshing 

Dates milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

It is not only refreshing, but blending milk and fresh fruits also adds tasty flavor to it

Strawberry-peach milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

It serves as a savior during summertime. This milkshake is minty in taste, refreshing to feel, and sweet as always

Thin mint milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

It is probably the most preferred go-to milkshake recipe for people. Prepare it easily by mixing chocolate, milk, and vanilla ice cream 

Chocolate milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

Oreo milkshakes are super easy and may be the most universally beloved flavor around the world 

Oreo milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

