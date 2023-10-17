Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
OCTOBER 17, 2023
Easy milkshake recipes to try at home
You can prepare it in a blender with just two ingredients: milk and vanilla ice cream
Basic vanilla milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
It's an Iranian classic that gained popularity through addition of dates, nuts, and bananas
Majoon
Image Source: Pexels
It is one of the most unique kinds of milkshakes that you can ever prepare with Jamaican rum
Banana foster milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
Combine the ice cream, milk, lemon zest, and blueberry pie in a blender and blend until smooth
Blueberry pie milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
You can prepare it by blending milk, vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, and sugar
Peanut butter milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
With the richness and sweetness emanating from the dates, it has a high nutritional value and is refreshing
Dates milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
It is not only refreshing, but blending milk and fresh fruits also adds tasty flavor to it
Strawberry-peach milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
It serves as a savior during summertime. This milkshake is minty in taste, refreshing to feel, and sweet as always
Thin mint milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
It is probably the most preferred go-to milkshake recipe for people. Prepare it easily by mixing chocolate, milk, and vanilla ice cream
Chocolate milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
Oreo milkshakes are super easy and may be the most universally beloved flavor around the world
Oreo milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
