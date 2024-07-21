Heading 3

Easy No-oven Pizza Recipe

All-purpose flour, instant yeast, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, toppings of choice, olive oil, sugar and salt

Ingredients

In a large bowl, mix flour, yeast, sugar, and salt. Gradually add warm water and olive oil, stirring until a dough forms

 Prepare the Dough

Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead for 10 minutes until smooth and elastic

Knead the Dough

Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rise for 1 hour or until doubled in size

 Let the Dough Rise

Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Lightly grease with olive oil

 Prepare the Pan

Punch down the risen dough and roll it out into a circle that fits your pan

Roll Out the Dough

Place the dough in the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles form on the surface. Flip the crust

Cook the Crust

Spread pizza sauce over the cooked side of the crust. Add mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings

Add Sauce and Toppings

Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 5-7 minutes on low heat until the cheese is melted and bubbly

 Cover and Cook

Carefully transfer the pizza to a cutting board, slice it, and enjoy your delicious no-oven pizza

 Serve and Enjoy

