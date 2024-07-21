Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
july 21, 2024
Easy No-oven Pizza Recipe
All-purpose flour, instant yeast, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, toppings of choice, olive oil, sugar and salt
Ingredients
Image: Freepik
In a large bowl, mix flour, yeast, sugar, and salt. Gradually add warm water and olive oil, stirring until a dough forms
Prepare the Dough
Image: Freepik
Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead for 10 minutes until smooth and elastic
Knead the Dough
Image: Freepik
Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rise for 1 hour or until doubled in size
Let the Dough Rise
Image: Freepik
Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Lightly grease with olive oil
Prepare the Pan
Image: Freepik
Punch down the risen dough and roll it out into a circle that fits your pan
Image: Freepik
Roll Out the Dough
Place the dough in the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles form on the surface. Flip the crust
Cook the Crust
Image: Freepik
Spread pizza sauce over the cooked side of the crust. Add mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
Add Sauce and Toppings
Image: Freepik
Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 5-7 minutes on low heat until the cheese is melted and bubbly
Cover and Cook
Image: Freepik
Carefully transfer the pizza to a cutting board, slice it, and enjoy your delicious no-oven pizza
Serve and Enjoy
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.