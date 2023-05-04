MAY 04, 2023
Easy protein smoothie recipe
Image- Pexels
Ingredients- 1 banana, 1 cup frozen strawberries, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1 tsp honey (optional)
Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie
Image- Pexels
Blend all ingredients until smooth
Directions
Image- Pexels
Peanut Butter Banana Protein Smoothie
Ingredients- 1 banana, 1 scoop chocolate protein powder, 2 tbsp peanut butter, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, Ice cubes
Image- Pexels
Blend all ingredients until smooth, pour it out and add ice cubes if needed
Directions
Image- Pexels
Ingredients- 1 banana, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 cup baby spinach, 1/2 cup frozen mango, 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1/2 cup water
Green Protein Smoothie
Image- Pexels
Blend all ingredients until smooth and taste the refreshing, gut-filling smoothie
Directions
Image- Pexels
Ingredients- 1 cup frozen mango, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1/2 cup coconut milk, 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1 tsp honey (optional)
Mango Coconut Protein Smoothie
Image- Pexels
Blend until smooth for a summer special smoothie
Directions
Image- Pexels
Ingredients- 1 cup frozen blueberries, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1/2 cup plain Greek yoghurt, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1 tbsp honey (optional)
Blueberry Vanilla Protein Smoothie
Image- Pexels
Blend all ingredients together for a tasty and healthy smoothie
Directions
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.