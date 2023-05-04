Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

MAY 04, 2023

Easy protein smoothie recipe

Ingredients- 1 banana, 1 cup frozen strawberries, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1 tsp honey (optional)

Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie

Blend all ingredients until smooth

Directions

Peanut Butter Banana Protein Smoothie

Ingredients- 1 banana, 1 scoop chocolate protein powder, 2 tbsp peanut butter, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, Ice cubes

Blend all ingredients until smooth, pour it out and add ice cubes if needed

Directions

Ingredients- 1 banana, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 cup baby spinach, 1/2 cup frozen mango, 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1/2 cup water

Green Protein Smoothie

Blend all ingredients until smooth and taste the refreshing, gut-filling smoothie

Directions

Ingredients- 1 cup frozen mango, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1/2 cup coconut milk, 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1 tsp honey (optional)

Mango Coconut Protein Smoothie

Blend until smooth for a summer special smoothie

Directions

Ingredients- 1 cup frozen blueberries, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1/2 cup plain Greek yoghurt, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1 tbsp honey (optional)

Blueberry Vanilla Protein Smoothie

Blend all ingredients together for a tasty and healthy smoothie

Directions

