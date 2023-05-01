Heading 3

MAY 01, 2023

Easy smoothie bowl recipes

Image- Pexels

1 cup frozen mixed berries, 1 banana, 1/2 cup almond milk, 1 tbsp honey, Toppings: sliced strawberries, blueberries, granola

Berry Blast smoothie bowl

Image- Pexels

Blend the frozen berries, banana, almond milk, and honey together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced strawberries, blueberries, and granola

Process

1 cup spinach, 1/2 avocado, 1 banana, 1/2 cup almond milk, Toppings: sliced banana, kiwi, chia seeds

Image- Pexels

Green Goodness smoothie bowl

Blend the spinach, avocado, banana, and almond milk together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced banana, kiwi, and chia seeds

Image- Pexels

Process

Image- Pexels

Tropical Paradise smoothie bowl

1 cup frozen pineapple, 1/2 cup frozen mango, 1 banana, 1/2 cup coconut milk, Toppings: sliced banana, mango, shredded coconut

Blend the frozen pineapple, mango, banana, and coconut milk together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced banana, mango, and shredded coconut

Image- Pexels

Process

1 banana, 1/4 cup peanut butter, 1 tbsp cocoa powder, 1/2 cup almond milk, Toppings: sliced banana, chopped peanuts, chocolate chips

Image- Pexels

Chocolate Peanut Butter smoothie bowl

Blend the banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, and almond milk together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced banana, chopped peanuts, and chocolate chips

Image- Pexels

Process

1 cup frozen mixed berries, 1 banana, 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt, 1/2 cup almond milk, Toppings: sliced banana, mixed berries, honey

Image- Pexels

Mixed Berry and Banana smoothie bowl

Blend the frozen mixed berries, banana, Greek yoghurt, and almond milk together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced banana, mixed berries, and a drizzle of honey

Image- Pexels

Process

