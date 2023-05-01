MAY 01, 2023
Easy smoothie bowl recipes
1 cup frozen mixed berries, 1 banana, 1/2 cup almond milk, 1 tbsp honey, Toppings: sliced strawberries, blueberries, granola
Berry Blast smoothie bowl
Blend the frozen berries, banana, almond milk, and honey together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced strawberries, blueberries, and granola
1 cup spinach, 1/2 avocado, 1 banana, 1/2 cup almond milk, Toppings: sliced banana, kiwi, chia seeds
Green Goodness smoothie bowl
Blend the spinach, avocado, banana, and almond milk together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced banana, kiwi, and chia seeds
Tropical Paradise smoothie bowl
1 cup frozen pineapple, 1/2 cup frozen mango, 1 banana, 1/2 cup coconut milk, Toppings: sliced banana, mango, shredded coconut
Blend the frozen pineapple, mango, banana, and coconut milk together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced banana, mango, and shredded coconut
1 banana, 1/4 cup peanut butter, 1 tbsp cocoa powder, 1/2 cup almond milk, Toppings: sliced banana, chopped peanuts, chocolate chips
Chocolate Peanut Butter smoothie bowl
Blend the banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, and almond milk together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced banana, chopped peanuts, and chocolate chips
1 cup frozen mixed berries, 1 banana, 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt, 1/2 cup almond milk, Toppings: sliced banana, mixed berries, honey
Mixed Berry and Banana smoothie bowl
Blend the frozen mixed berries, banana, Greek yoghurt, and almond milk together until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced banana, mixed berries, and a drizzle of honey
