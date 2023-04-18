APRIL 18, 2023
Easy Snacks For Eid
Image- Pexels
Sweet and simple, this snack just requires some melted chocolate and a bag of dates
Chocolate-dipped Dates
Image- Pexels
This crispy, savory snack is a staple of Eid celebrations, filled with spiced meat or vegetables
Samosas
A refreshing mix of chopped fruit with a hint of chaat masala, perfect for hot Eid afternoons
Image- Pexels
Fruit Chaat
Fried lentil balls soaked in yogurt and topped with tamarind chutney, a tangy and satisfying snack
Image- Pexels
Dahi Bhalla
Image- Pexels
Chicken Tikka Skewers
Marinated chicken pieces grilled to perfection on a skewer, a flavorful and easy snack
A classic and effortless snack, pair your favorite cheese with a variety of crackers for a quick and easy treat
Image- Pexels
Cheese and Crackers
A simple dessert made with fruit cocktail and custard, a light and creamy option for those with a sweet tooth
Image- Pexels
Fruit Custard
A crowd-pleaser, a bowl of popcorn is an easy snack for those on-the-go or lounging at home
Image- Pexels
Popcorn
Spiced potato patties fried until crispy, perfect with a side of mint chutney for dipping
Image- Pexels
Aloo Tikki
A popular South Asian flatbread stuffed with spiced minced meat, a filling and delicious snack for any time of the day
Image- Pexels
Keema Paratha
