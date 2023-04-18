Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Food

APRIL 18, 2023

Easy Snacks For Eid

Image- Pexels

Sweet and simple, this snack just requires some melted chocolate and a bag of dates

Chocolate-dipped Dates 

Image- Pexels

This crispy, savory snack is a staple of Eid celebrations, filled with spiced meat or vegetables

Samosas

A refreshing mix of chopped fruit with a hint of chaat masala, perfect for hot Eid afternoons

Image- Pexels

Fruit Chaat

Fried lentil balls soaked in yogurt and topped with tamarind chutney, a tangy and satisfying snack

Image- Pexels

Dahi Bhalla

Image- Pexels

Chicken Tikka Skewers

Marinated chicken pieces grilled to perfection on a skewer, a flavorful and easy snack

A classic and effortless snack, pair your favorite cheese with a variety of crackers for a quick and easy treat

Image- Pexels

Cheese and Crackers

A simple dessert made with fruit cocktail and custard, a light and creamy option for those with a sweet tooth

Image- Pexels

Fruit Custard

A crowd-pleaser, a bowl of popcorn is an easy snack for those on-the-go or lounging at home

Image- Pexels

Popcorn

Spiced potato patties fried until crispy, perfect with a side of mint chutney for dipping

Image- Pexels

Aloo Tikki

A popular South Asian flatbread stuffed with spiced minced meat, a filling and delicious snack for any time of the day

Image- Pexels

Keema Paratha

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here