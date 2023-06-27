Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 27, 2023
Easy snacks to enjoy with chai
Green peas are a healthy snack option. They contain about 62 kcal per 12 cups
Roasted green peas
Image: Pexels
Puffed rice is a very good low-calorie snack, and is widely enjoyed with tea
Image: Pexels
Puffed rice
If you’re in the mood for a crispy snack, this recipe is a great choice. Bread pakora is usually made with bread, gram flour, and semolina
Bread pakora
Image: Pexels
This recipe is for all potato lovers. This snack goes perfectly well with a hot cup of chai. Cut your potatoes into wedges, dip them into a spicy egg batter, and fry them till golden brown
Potato Wedges
Image: Pexels
Garlic bread
Image: Pexels
This dish is a no-hassle recipe made with leftover bread and grated cheese. You can also add vegetables to the garlic bread and customize it your way
Image: Pexels
Cookies
This favorite snack is a perfect choice for a hot cup of tea. You can always bake your cookies with your favorite ingredients and customize them
Usually, french fries are eaten alongside fast food, but they make a great snack for tea time. Cut up some potatoes, fry them until golden brown, season with salt, and serve it with ketchup
French fries
Image: Pexels
This famous potato snack goes well with a hot cup of chai. You can season your chips with salt, oregano, or spices as well
Potato chips
Image: Pexels
Nachos
Image: Pexels
Nachos are enjoyed in different ways all around the world, but they also make for a good tea-time snack. You can have them plain or always add cheese, and seasonings to spice it up
Image: Pexels
This popular street food snack is a great option for a tea-time snack. You can enjoy yours with some ketchup or some tangy chutney alongside your warm cup of chai
Samosa
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.