APRIL 13, 2023
Easy Summer Hairstyles
Image- Pexels
The perfect summer ponytail is a no effort look that suits all hair types. It is the ultimate hairstyle on a scorching hot summer day or for your second-day hair
Ponytail
Image- Pexels
A quick and easy hairstyle you can do for the summer is a top knot bun. It is a super simple look that goes a long way
Top knot bun
This half up, half down hairstyle is an effortless look that can be paired with any cute summer dress
Image- Pexels
Half up, half down
Braids can go with any look. It is simple yet beautiful
Image- Pexels
Braids
Image- Pexels
Criss-cross
The beauty of this criss-cross hairstyle is that it takes literally less than a minute to complete, and its presentation is super put together. If you’re looking for a no-fuss look for the summer, this is the look for you
To get this sleek bun, use a styling cream to pull all of your hair back into a low pony at the back of your head. Then, you’ll twist your hair clockwise all the way down and style the bun shape how you want
Image- Pexels
Low slicked-back twisted bun
This look adds a little something extra to your low messy buns. Part your hair on the side and do a French braid from the crown of the head to the back, where you want the base of your bun to be. Then, gather the rest of the hair into a messy bun using an elastic and bobby pins to hold it down
Image- Pexels
Braided bun
Simply make a classic ponytail (this can be a high, medium, or low pony—whichever you’re thinking that day), and then a few inches down, add another elastic. Do this until you get to your ends
Image- Pexels
Bubble pony
Pull your hair back into a ponytail at the nape of your neck. Use an elastic to secure the pony. Pull a small piece of hair from underneath the ponytail and wrap it around the elastic to hide it
Image- Pexels
Messy wrapped ponytail
Pull your top layer of hair into a pony at the top of your head to get it out of the way. Use water with a comb to gently comb through your curls, and then cover your hair with a pomade and smooth it down with a brush
Image- Pexels
Curly high puff
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.