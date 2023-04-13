APRIL 13, 2023

Heading 3

Easy Summer Hairstyles

Image- Pexels

The perfect summer ponytail is a no effort look that suits all hair types. It is the ultimate hairstyle on a scorching hot summer day or for your second-day hair

Ponytail

Image- Pexels

A quick and easy hairstyle you can do for the summer is a top knot bun. It is a super simple look that goes a long way

Top knot bun

This half up, half down hairstyle is an effortless look that can be paired with any cute summer dress

Image- Pexels

Half up, half down 

Braids can go with any look. It is simple yet beautiful 

Image- Pexels

Braids 

Image- Pexels

Criss-cross

The beauty of this criss-cross hairstyle is that it takes literally less than a minute to complete, and its presentation is super put together. If you’re looking for a no-fuss look for the summer, this is the look for you

To get this sleek bun, use a styling cream to pull all of your hair back into a low pony at the back of your head. Then, you’ll twist your hair clockwise all the way down and style the bun shape how you want

Image- Pexels

Low slicked-back twisted bun

This look adds a little something extra to your low messy buns. Part your hair on the side and do a French braid from the crown of the head to the back, where you want the base of your bun to be. Then, gather the rest of the hair into a messy bun using an elastic and bobby pins to hold it down

Image- Pexels

Braided bun 

Simply make a classic ponytail (this can be a high, medium, or low pony—whichever you’re thinking that day), and then a few inches down, add another elastic. Do this until you get to your ends

Image- Pexels

Bubble pony

Pull your hair back into a ponytail at the nape of your neck. Use an elastic to secure the pony. Pull a small piece of hair from underneath the ponytail and wrap it around the elastic to hide it

Image- Pexels

Messy wrapped ponytail 

Pull your top layer of hair into a pony at the top of your head to get it out of the way. Use water with a comb to gently comb through your curls, and then cover your hair with a pomade and smooth it down with a brush

Image- Pexels

Curly high puff 

