Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 29, 2024
Easy Tips for a Darker Mehndi Color
Before applying mehndi, clean your hand first, and skip the creams or lotions. Clean hands absorb mehndi better
Clean hands first
Image Source: Freepik
After washing, apply eucalyptus oil to your hands. It smells nice and helps darken the mehndi color
Use eucalyptus oil
Image Source: Freepik
Allow your mehndi to dry on its own. Don’t shake your hands much or use a blow-dryer as it can smudge the design
Let mehndi dry on its own
Image Source: Freepik
Keep the mehndi on your palms as long as possible, ideally overnight. Once it’s dry, gently bandage your hands to keep mehndi in place, and avoid crumbs in bed
Keep it on for a long time
Image Source: Freepik
Let the smoked from heated gloves come into contact with your mehndi. Hold your hands over the smoke until they feel warm
Image Source: Freepik
Use clove smoke
Dab a mixture of lemon and sugar on your derided mehndi with a cotton ball to enhance the mehndi color
Apply lemon and sugar mix
Image Source: Freepik
After removing the dried mehndi by rubbing your hands together, apply some Vicks to it
Rub some Vicks
Image Source: Freepik
Avoid getting your mehndi wet for at least 24 hours as it can wash away the top layer
Avoid water
Image Source: Freepik
No beauty treatments
Image Source: Freepik
Schedule waxing, manicures, and pedicures, before applying the mehndi. If you want to do it afterward, wait for 2-3 days to avoid scrapping off the top layer
Apply mehndi 1-2 days before your event. Mehndi takes some days to reach its darker shade
Apply in advance
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.