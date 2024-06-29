Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 29, 2024

Easy Tips for a Darker Mehndi Color

Before applying mehndi, clean your hand first, and skip the creams or lotions. Clean hands absorb mehndi better

Clean hands first

Image Source: Freepik

After washing, apply eucalyptus oil to your hands. It smells nice and helps darken the mehndi color

Use eucalyptus oil

Image Source: Freepik

Allow your mehndi to dry on its own. Don’t shake your hands much or use a blow-dryer as it can smudge the design

Let mehndi dry on its own

Image Source: Freepik

Keep the mehndi on your palms as long as possible, ideally overnight. Once it’s dry, gently bandage your hands to keep mehndi in place, and avoid crumbs in bed

Keep it on for a long time

Image Source: Freepik

Let the smoked from heated gloves come into contact with your mehndi. Hold your hands over the smoke until they feel warm

Image Source: Freepik

Use clove smoke

Dab a mixture of lemon and sugar on your derided mehndi with a cotton ball to enhance the mehndi color

Apply lemon and sugar mix

Image Source: Freepik

After removing the dried mehndi by rubbing your hands together, apply some Vicks to it

Rub some Vicks

Image Source: Freepik

Avoid getting your mehndi wet for at least 24 hours as it can wash away the top layer

Avoid water

Image Source: Freepik

No beauty treatments

Image Source: Freepik

Schedule waxing, manicures, and pedicures, before applying the mehndi. If you want to do it afterward, wait for 2-3 days to avoid scrapping off the top layer

Apply mehndi 1-2 days before your event. Mehndi takes some days to reach its darker shade

Apply in advance

Image Source: Freepik

