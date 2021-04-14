rid of body acne

Easy tips to get

April 14, 2021

Always take a shower after working out

Exfoliate your skin once a week to get rid of dead cells

Try including tea tree oil in your skincare routine

Make sure to choose products that are oil-free and gentle on the skin

A healthy diet is most important in combating body acne

Don’t pop the body acne and blemishes

Avoid wearing tight-fitting clothes that cause friction

Use a body lotion that is non-comedogenic

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Use an acne-fighting body wash

