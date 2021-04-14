rid of body acne
Easy tips to get April 14, 2021
Always take a shower after working out
Exfoliate your skin once a week to get rid of dead cells
Try including tea tree oil in your skincare routine
Make sure to choose products that are oil-free and gentle on the skin
A healthy diet is most important in combating body acne
Don’t pop the body acne and blemishes
Avoid wearing tight-fitting clothes that cause friction
Use a body lotion that is non-comedogenic
Drink plenty of water throughout the day
Use an acne-fighting body wash
