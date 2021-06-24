Easy tips for preventing split ends

June 24, 2021

Massage sweet almond oil into your damp hair and use it as a leave-in conditioner

Instead of rubbing your wet hair to dry it, damp it with your towel to avoid hair damage

Another way of preventing split ends is getting a hair cut with hot scissors. The temperature of the hot scissors helps to seal off the hair ends thus preventing split ends

Keep your hair hydrated by drinking lots of water

Always remember to detangle your hair before washing it

Trim your hair every 3 months. Longer hair is more susceptible to split ends

Avoid using hair care products that are loaded with toxins or drying chemicals

Oil your hair with Argan oil. This oil penetrates the hair shaft and provides instant moisturisation to the hair

Avoid excessive use of heat tools such as dryer, curling iron or hair straightener

Sleep on a silk pillowcase. Silk reduces hair friction and protects it from damage

For more updates on Beauty and hair care, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here