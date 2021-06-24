Easy tips for preventing split ends June 24, 2021
Massage sweet almond oil into your damp hair and use it as a leave-in conditioner
Instead of rubbing your wet hair to dry it, damp it with your towel to avoid hair damage
Another way of preventing split ends is getting a hair cut with hot scissors. The temperature of the hot scissors helps to seal off the hair ends thus preventing split ends
Keep your hair hydrated by drinking lots of water
Always remember to detangle your hair before washing it
Trim your hair every 3 months. Longer hair is more susceptible to split ends
Avoid using hair care products that are loaded with toxins or drying chemicals
Oil your hair with Argan oil. This oil penetrates the hair shaft and provides instant moisturisation to the hair
Avoid excessive use of heat tools such as dryer, curling iron or hair straightener
Sleep on a silk pillowcase. Silk reduces hair friction and protects it from damage
