Detangle and split the top half of your hair into two sections. Twist each section, picking up new hair as you go. Secure at the back with pins. Add two more twists on each side and tie with elastic bands. Bring all four twists together and show off your new style
Twisted Half Ponytail
Source: Pexels
A hairstyle is called an everyday style because it requires minimal time and effort. The half-up twist is perfect when you're running late but still want your hair to look pretty
Half-Up Twist Updo
A versatile hairstyle can help you conquer the day, and an elegant bouffant look is effortless to achieve, leaving you pleasantly surprised
Bouffant Style
Section your hair into 3 equal parts. Tie a low ponytail with elastic bands. Twist into small buns, and secure with pins. Hairspray to set
Triple Twisted Buns
Creating beach waves on short hair is effortless and gives off a tropical vibe. Achieving those loose, beautiful waves is not a challenge with shorter hair
Beach Waves
The simplicity of the half-criss-cross updo is what makes it a favorite among many, as it can be easily created
Half Criss and Cross Updo
Detangle hair. Tie top hair in a ponytail. Make another below, and wrap sides. Tie the first ponytail in half below the second. Repeat the process till the end, secure with elastic
Pull-Through Braid
The side braid updo is a simple yet striking hairstyle. It can work for a casual or elegant look with ease and is sure to catch the eye
Side Braid Updo
The half-up knot hairstyle can boost your confidence and empower you to conquer the day with style
Classic Half-Top Knot
This updo is very popular for its comfort and effortless style. Messy buns can be created in various ways
Messy Bun Updo
