Easy-To-Do Hairstyles For Short Hair

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 12, 2023

LIFESTYLE

Detangle and split the top half of your hair into two sections. Twist each section, picking up new hair as you go. Secure at the back with pins. Add two more twists on each side and tie with elastic bands. Bring all four twists together and show off your new style

Twisted Half Ponytail

Source: Pexels

A hairstyle is called an everyday style because it requires minimal time and effort. The half-up twist is perfect when you're running late but still want your hair to look pretty

Half-Up Twist Updo

Source: Pexels

A versatile hairstyle can help you conquer the day, and an elegant bouffant look is effortless to achieve, leaving you pleasantly surprised

Bouffant Style

Source: Pexels

Section your hair into 3 equal parts. Tie a low ponytail with elastic bands. Twist into small buns, and secure with pins. Hairspray to set

Triple Twisted Buns

Source: Pexels

Creating beach waves on short hair is effortless and gives off a tropical vibe. Achieving those loose, beautiful waves is not a challenge with shorter hair

Beach Waves

Source: Pexels

The simplicity of the half-criss-cross updo is what makes it a favorite among many, as it can be easily created

Half Criss and Cross Updo

Source: Pexels

Detangle hair. Tie top hair in a ponytail. Make another below, and wrap sides. Tie the first ponytail in half below the second. Repeat the process till the end, secure with elastic

Pull-Through Braid

Source: Pexels

The side braid updo is a simple yet striking hairstyle. It can work for a casual or elegant look with ease and is sure to catch the eye

Side Braid Updo

Source: Pexels

The half-up knot hairstyle can boost your confidence and empower you to conquer the day with style

Classic Half-Top Knot

Source: Pexels

This updo is very popular for its comfort and effortless style. Messy buns can be created in various ways

Messy Bun Updo

Source: Pexels

Source: Pexels

