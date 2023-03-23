MAR 23, 2023
Easy-To-Do Summer Hairstyles
Gather your hair into a low ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure with bobby pins.
Source: Keerthy Suresh
Low Bun
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Make a high ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure with bobby pins. You can also add a headband or scarf for a fun touch
Top Knot
Part your hair down the middle, braid each section, and pin the braids across the top of your head
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Braided Crown
Slay this look like Rashmika Mandanna.This hairstyle is a great option if you want to show off your length but still keep your hair off your face
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Half-Up, Half-Down
Source: Alanna Panday Instagram
Double Dutch Braids
Dutch braid technique style keeps your hair off your face in this hot summer and gives a vintage cute look
Say bye to same old ponytail scrunchies, take a small section of your hair and wrap it around your hair tie for chic look
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Low Ponytail with a Twist
For a perfect relaxed, beachy look, scrunch your hair with salt spray or use a curling wand to create loose waves
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Messy Beach Waves
Make side braids your best friend this summer and get that timeless look
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Side Braid
Gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it into a bun, then loosen some strands around your ‘woke up like this’ moment
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Tousled Top Knot
Summers are often rough on hair and a good blow dry always solves all the problems
Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
Blow Dry Look
