Sugandha Srivastava 

 Lifestyle

MAR 23, 2023

Easy-To-Do Summer Hairstyles

Gather your hair into a low ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure with bobby pins.

Source: Keerthy Suresh

Low Bun

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Make a high ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure with bobby pins. You can also add a headband or scarf for a fun touch

Top Knot

Part your hair down the middle, braid each section, and pin the braids across the top of your head

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Braided Crown

Slay this look like Rashmika Mandanna.This hairstyle is a great option if you want to show off your length but still keep your hair off your face

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Half-Up, Half-Down

Source: Alanna Panday Instagram

Double Dutch Braids

Dutch braid technique style keeps your hair off your face in this hot summer and gives a vintage cute look

Say bye to same old ponytail scrunchies, take a small section of your hair and wrap it around your hair tie for chic look

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Low Ponytail with a Twist

For a perfect relaxed, beachy look, scrunch your hair with salt spray or use a curling wand to create loose waves

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Messy Beach Waves

Make side braids your best friend this summer and get that timeless look

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Side Braid

Gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it into a bun, then loosen some strands around your ‘woke up like this’ moment

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram 

Tousled Top Knot

Summers are often rough on hair and a good blow dry always solves all the problems

Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram 

Blow Dry Look

