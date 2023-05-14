Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

MAY 14, 2023

Easy tutorial to apply foundation

Image : Pexels

First, use a cleanser to wash your face and apply a moisturiser

Step 1

Give the product some time to absorb into your skin. After 5-10 minutes, apply a primer

Image : Pexels

Step 2

Now, take your beauty blender and dampen it a little or mist it with setting spray

Image : Pexels

Step 3

Image : Pexels

Step 4

Use the broader end of the sponge to pick up the liquid foundation product to apply it to your face

To apply foundation, gently dab or tap it using a beauty blender or use your finger tips to do so

Image : Pexels

Step 5

In a bouncing motion, blend the product from the centre of the face, outwards

Image : Pexels

Step 6

For tough spots like the area under your eyes or around your nose, use the pointy tip of the beauty blender to apply the foundation

Image : Pexels

Step 7

Avoid any wiping or rubbing motion because that will only push the foundation around and cause streaks

Image : Pexels

Step 8

To set your base, apply powder over your foundation

Image : Pexels

Step 9

Lastly, use a setting spray to hydrate your skin and give it a healthy look

Image : Pexels

Step 10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here