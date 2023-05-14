MAY 14, 2023
Easy tutorial to apply foundation
Image : Pexels
First, use a cleanser to wash your face and apply a moisturiser
Step 1
Give the product some time to absorb into your skin. After 5-10 minutes, apply a primer
Image : Pexels
Step 2
Now, take your beauty blender and dampen it a little or mist it with setting spray
Image : Pexels
Step 3
Image : Pexels
Step 4
Use the broader end of the sponge to pick up the liquid foundation product to apply it to your face
To apply foundation, gently dab or tap it using a beauty blender or use your finger tips to do so
Image : Pexels
Step 5
In a bouncing motion, blend the product from the centre of the face, outwards
Image : Pexels
Step 6
For tough spots like the area under your eyes or around your nose, use the pointy tip of the beauty blender to apply the foundation
Image : Pexels
Step 7
Avoid any wiping or rubbing motion because that will only push the foundation around and cause streaks
Image : Pexels
Step 8
To set your base, apply powder over your foundation
Image : Pexels
Step 9
Lastly, use a setting spray to hydrate your skin and give it a healthy look
Image : Pexels
Step 10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.