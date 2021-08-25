AUGUST 25, 2021
Easy ways to get rid of a suntan
Cool down the horrid burnt skin by taking a bath twice a day with cold water
Honey is laden with antibacterial properties that soothes and repairs the skin. Apply a layer of honey to the affected area to calm the skin
If you are looking for a super quick remedy, then apply cucumber juice on the tanned skin for instant relief
Coconut oil can calm your burnt skin and make it soft and supple. Apply it on the exposed skin and massage gently
Keep yourself hydrated by drinking a lot of water. A suntan can make your skin look dull and dehydrated
Whenever you head out for your vacations, always make it a point to use sunblock with SPF 30 and greater
Cooling yourself from within is also very important. Mint has a cooling effect on the body. Drink one glass of mint juice to cool down your body
Sunburn can be cured quickly and easily with a cool milk compress
Aloe vera can work wonders on your skin as it comes with anti-inflammatory properties. Apply aloe vera gel to lighten and heal the skin naturally
Make a thick paste of oats and milk. Apply it over your skin to keep it moisturised, ease the internal pain, and reduce stiffness of the skin and muscles
For more updates on skin care, skin and beauty, follow Pinkvilla