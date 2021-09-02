Easy ways to reduce dark spots on face Sep 02, 2021
A mix of turmeric powder, besan and curd has been known to be one of the natural and easiest ways to reduce dark spots
To get rid of dark spots, you can apply apple cider vinegar diluted with identical amounts of water and rinse it off with lukewarm water
Rich in lycopene that protects the skin from sun damage, tomato paste has known benefits to lighten dark spots and skin complexion
Experts suggest that green tea may have a depigmenting effect when applied over the dark patches of your skin
Another miracle ingredient for the skin, aloe vera can effectively help in lightening dark spots
Papaya is a natural exfoliant which is sometimes used for anti-ageing and dry skin. Apply a mask of mashed ripe papaya in circular motion and rinse once it dries
Sandalwood powder mixed with one teaspoon of orange zest and orange juice can work as a natural face mask to reduce dark spots
Manjistha, an ayurvedic herb, can be used as a face pack or capsules to get rid of pigmentation
Almond oil, one of the richest natural sources of Vitamin E, not only reduces the visibility of the spots but also improves the skin’s texture when applied regularly
Lastly, consumption of nutritional supplements such as Vitamin C can be an excellent way to include antioxidants in your diet
