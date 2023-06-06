Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUNE 06, 2023

Easy ways to break overthinking habits 

Overthinking is part of human behavior, but when left unchecked, it can take a toll on your well-being

What is overthinking?

Fortunately, there are a few ways to handle overthinking and can help you move in the right direction

How to handle it?

Here are 7 steps which will help you break overthinking habits

Steps to follow:

Recognize when you are overthinking and try to identify the triggers that lead to it

Recognize Symptoms

Challenge your negative thoughts and assumptions, and try to focus on more positive and realistic thinking

Realistic thinking

Engage in activities that distract you from overthinking, such as exercise, reading, or spending time with loved ones

Divert your mind

Talk to someone you trust about your
 thoughts and feelings, and get
their perspective and support

Talk to someone

Practice mindfulness and stay present in the moment instead of worrying about the past or future

Stay in the moment

Set boundaries for yourself and limit the amount of time you spend thinking about certain things

Set boundaries

Consider seeking professional help, such as therapy or counselling, if overthinking is affecting your daily life and well-being

Seek professional help

