APRIL 20, 2023
Easy Ways To Remove Fake Tan At Home
It is the artificial process of tanning your skin without being exposed to the sun. You need to use external agents like creams, sprays or self-tanning products to cause tan on the extreme outer layer of your skin
What is fake tan?
If you want to find a solution for your fake tan then there are a good number of products that you can pick up. Conduct a patch test to ensure the product’s suitability for your skin
Get the right self-tan removal products
Grab one of your favorite baby oils and apply it to rest on your skin for about half an hour. It softens the skin. After that take a warm shower and rub your skin with an exfoliating mitt, it removes the fake tan
Trust baby oils
For this method, you need ½ cup of sugar and 1/4th cup of olive oil in a glass bowl. You can use coconut oil as well. Mix them well and apply the mixture on your skin with a washcloth. Massage the area gently and sprinkle some lukewarm water while scrubbing and then wash with regular water
Try exfoliating with an organic baby scrub
Steam bath
Steam baths are great for deep cleansing. Besides great relaxation, steam baths soften skin, unclog the pores to release trapped impurities and deeply clean skin. If you don’t have a steam bath facility at home then you can just increase the temperature of your geyser and enjoy a really warm shower
The chlorine present in swimming pool waters is often a cause of worry because it may damage your skin and hair. Ironically, this very chlorine can react with the fake tan on your skin and lighten it
Enjoy your time in a swimming pool
Apple cider vinegar is a great natural source of malic acid and acetic acid. These components are known to be amazingly effective in exfoliating skin
Apply apple cider vinegar
Use baking soda with lemon juice or a paste of baking soda and coconut oil to remove fake tan
Baking soda
The citric acid content in lemon is a great way to de-tan your skin. You can apply raw lemon on the tanned area; take a slice of a freshly cut lemon and rub on the fake tanned surface, leave the lemon juice on the skin and wash it after some time
Lemon juice
Make sure you are using a whitening toothpaste; it contains sodium bicarbonate that reacts with your tan and exfoliates the skin
Take the help of your toothpaste
When you remove body hair, it cleans the extreme outer layer of the skin as well. Hence you can use this technique for removing fake tan as well
Hair removal cream
It is friendly to your skin and effective for removing tan from the skin. Mix them well to form a fine paste and apply on the fake tan. Let it rest for a while and then massage it gently before washing it with regular water
Try gram flour
