Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

APRIL 20, 2023

Easy Ways To Remove Fake Tan At Home 

Image- Pexels

It is the artificial process of tanning your skin without being exposed to the sun. You need to use external agents like creams, sprays or self-tanning products to cause tan on the extreme outer layer of your skin 

What is fake tan?

Image- Pexels

If you want to find a solution for your fake tan then there are a good number of products that you can pick up. Conduct a patch test to ensure the product’s suitability for your skin 

Get the right self-tan removal products 

Grab one of your favorite baby oils and apply it to rest on your skin for about half an hour. It softens the skin. After that take a warm shower and rub your skin with an exfoliating mitt, it removes the fake tan

Image- Pexels

Trust baby oils

For this method, you need ½ cup of sugar and 1/4th cup of olive oil in a glass bowl. You can use coconut oil as well. Mix them well and apply the mixture on your skin with a washcloth. Massage the area gently and sprinkle some lukewarm water while scrubbing and then wash with regular water

Image- Pexels

Try exfoliating with an organic baby scrub

Image- Pexels

Steam bath 

Steam baths are great for deep cleansing. Besides great relaxation, steam baths soften skin, unclog the pores to release trapped impurities and deeply clean skin. If you don’t have a steam bath facility at home then you can just increase the temperature of your geyser and enjoy a really warm shower

The chlorine present in swimming pool waters is often a cause of worry because it may damage your skin and hair. Ironically, this very chlorine can react with the fake tan on your skin and lighten it

Image- Pexels

Enjoy your time in a swimming pool 

Apple cider vinegar is a great natural source of malic acid and acetic acid. These components are known to be amazingly effective in exfoliating skin 

Image- Pexels

Apply apple cider vinegar

Use baking soda with lemon juice or a paste of baking soda and coconut oil to remove fake tan 

Image- Pexels

Baking soda 

The citric acid content in lemon is a great way to de-tan your skin. You can apply raw lemon on the tanned area; take a slice of a freshly cut lemon and rub on the fake tanned surface, leave the lemon juice on the skin and wash it after some time

Image- Pexels

Lemon juice 

Make sure you are using a whitening toothpaste; it contains sodium bicarbonate that reacts with your tan and exfoliates the skin 

Image- Pexels

Take the help of your toothpaste 

When you remove body hair, it cleans the extreme outer layer of the skin as well. Hence you can use this technique for removing fake tan as well 

Image- Pexels

Hair removal cream 

It is friendly to your skin and effective for removing tan from the skin. Mix them well to form a fine paste and apply on the fake tan. Let it rest for a while and then massage it gently before washing it with regular water

Image- Pexels

Try gram flour 

