Easy winter hacks for healthy hair
LIFESTYLE
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 14, 2021
Oil massage
Massage your hair and scalp with hot nourishing oil to keep it moisturised and healthy during winters
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
Frequency of hair wash
Frequently washing your hair with shampoos can cause dryness. Therefore, do not shampoo more than twice a week
Credits: Sukriti Grover instagram
Creamy conditioner for hydration
Post shampoo, use a thick, creamy conditioner containing natural oils for deep hydration and nourishment
Credits: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Weekly hair mask
DIY hair masks containing egg yolks and honey can deeply condition the hair and lock the moisture in
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Avoid styling tools
Avoid using heat styling tools as it can make your delicate hair brittle, causing hair breakage
Credits: Ananya Panday instagram
Do not step out in wet hair
Before stepping out of home, ensure that your hair is dry because cold air expands the hair shafts, making them prone to breakage
Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Avoid hot water showers
Hot water can strip natural oils and moisture from your hair. Therefore, wash your hair with lukewarm water to help seal the hair cuticles
Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
To prevent split ends and hair breakage caused due to friction from hats or scarves, trim your hair every four to eight weeks
Frequent trimming
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Increase your intake of all essential protein and vitamin-rich foods like carrots, eggs, pumpkins and berries
Protein and vitamins in diet
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
To counteract the static effect caused due to woollen garments, use some heat protection spray or anti-frizz spray when styling
Static effect
Credits: Tara Sutaria instagram
To avoid hair stress due to cold and dry wind, keep it covered with a scarf or a hat made of silk or satin cloth
Cover your hair
Credits: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
