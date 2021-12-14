Easy winter hacks for healthy hair

LIFESTYLE

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 14, 2021

Oil massage

Massage your hair and scalp with hot nourishing oil to keep it moisturised and healthy during winters

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram 

Frequency of hair wash

Frequently washing your hair with shampoos can cause dryness. Therefore, do not shampoo more than twice a week

Credits: Sukriti Grover instagram

Creamy conditioner for hydration

Post shampoo, use a thick, creamy conditioner containing natural oils for deep hydration and nourishment

Credits: Khushi Kapoor instagram 

Weekly hair mask

DIY hair masks containing egg yolks and honey can deeply condition the hair and lock the moisture in

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Avoid styling tools

Avoid using heat styling tools as it can make your delicate hair brittle, causing hair breakage

Credits: Ananya Panday instagram

Do not step out in wet hair

Before stepping out of home, ensure that your hair is dry because cold air expands the hair shafts, making them prone to breakage

Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Avoid hot water showers

Hot water can strip natural oils and moisture from your hair. Therefore, wash your hair with lukewarm water to help seal the hair cuticles

Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram 

To prevent split ends and hair breakage caused due to friction from hats or scarves, trim your hair every four to eight weeks

Frequent trimming

Credits: Ami Patel instagram 

Increase your intake of all essential protein and vitamin-rich foods like carrots, eggs, pumpkins and berries

Protein and vitamins in diet

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

To counteract the static effect caused due to woollen garments, use some heat protection spray or anti-frizz spray when styling

Static effect

Credits: Tara Sutaria instagram 

To avoid hair stress due to cold and dry wind, keep it covered with a scarf or a hat made of silk or satin cloth

Cover your hair

Credits: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal’s Haldi look

Click Here