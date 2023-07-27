Heading 3

JULY 27, 2023

Eco-friendly wedding ideas 

It's 2023 guys and hence it's time we all switch to eco-friendly ways of celebrating wedding events

Time to go green 

Soon-to-get married couples, it's time to adapt green wedding ideas for an eco-friendly celebrations 

Green wedding

Here are 7 ways how you can be environmentally conscious while keeping the fun alive

Steps to follow 

To avoid the relentless waste of plastic and paper that come along with printed wedding invites, you can opt for E-invites

Virtual invitations

Rent If you can 

Most of the brides only wear their wedding lehenga once. Why not rent it instead of buying

Wedding day

Since night events require extensive use of electricity and fuel-run generators, having a day wedding is the best option to go eco-friendly 

Freshly cut plants aren't the best for the environment. Consider potted flowers, such as orchids or roses, that can be re-used at home or transplanted to the garden after the event. Or choose a natural backdrop

Floral arrangements

A lot of food is wasted at weddings, but instead of just throwing it away, why not donate it to an NGO like Feeding India?

Reduce food waste

Environment-conscious wedding favors

You can give eco-friendly wedding favors like seeds, saplings, plantable paper greetings, jute bags, etc

Amidst all the wedding fun, why not have 'plant a sapling' session? This is a great way of thanking nature and doing your bit for the environment

Tree plantation as part of the celebration

