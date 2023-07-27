Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 27, 2023
Eco-friendly wedding ideas
It's 2023 guys and hence it's time we all switch to eco-friendly ways of celebrating wedding events
Time to go green
Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram
Soon-to-get married couples, it's time to adapt green wedding ideas for an eco-friendly celebrations
Image: Sonnalli Seygall Instagram
Green wedding
Here are 7 ways how you can be environmentally conscious while keeping the fun alive
Steps to follow
Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram
To avoid the relentless waste of plastic and paper that come along with printed wedding invites, you can opt for E-invites
Virtual invitations
Image: Pexels
Rent If you can
Image: Pexels
Most of the brides only wear their wedding lehenga once. Why not rent it instead of buying
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Wedding day
Since night events require extensive use of electricity and fuel-run generators, having a day wedding is the best option to go eco-friendly
Freshly cut plants aren't the best for the environment. Consider potted flowers, such as orchids or roses, that can be re-used at home or transplanted to the garden after the event. Or choose a natural backdrop
Floral arrangements
Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram
A lot of food is wasted at weddings, but instead of just throwing it away, why not donate it to an NGO like Feeding India?
Reduce food waste
Image: Pexels
Environment-conscious wedding favors
Image: Pexels
You can give eco-friendly wedding favors like seeds, saplings, plantable paper greetings, jute bags, etc
Image: Pexels
Amidst all the wedding fun, why not have 'plant a sapling' session? This is a great way of thanking nature and doing your bit for the environment
Tree plantation as part of the celebration
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.