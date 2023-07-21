Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 21, 2023

Effective hair masks for monsoon

Hair mask is necessary to use for locking in the moisture and making the locks lustrous

Hair mask

Image: Pexels

It is often that hair gets frizzy in the monsoon. Take a look at some DIY hair masks

Image: Pexels

Monsoon

Take some neem powder and gram flour and some coconut oil. Mix all the ingredients and apply for 20 minutes and then wash it off

Neem

Image: Pexels

Take a few pieces of boiled Amla and mixed with coconut oil to form a paste. Apply to the scalp for 10 minutes and rinse it off

Amla 

Image: Pexels

Curd 

Image: Pexels

Take some curd mustard oil and lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and apply to the scalp for 15 minutes and wash it off

Image: Pexels

Vinegar 

Take some vinegar juice with honey to form a mixture and apply for 10 minutes and rinse it off

Take an egg and some Fenugreek seed powder, mix the ingredients and keep it on for 45 minutes and wash it off

Egg

Image: Pexels

Take some milk and add a little honey and mix it thoroughly to apply on the scalp for 10 minutes and wash it off

Image: Pexels

Milk 

Lemon 

Image: Pexels

Take an egg, lemon juice, milk, and honey. Mix all the ingredients and apply the paste for 20 minutes and wash it off

Image: Pexels

 Take some castor oil with an egg and mix the ingredients thoroughly and apply to the scalp for 10 mins. Wash it off later

Castor oil

