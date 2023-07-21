Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 21, 2023
Effective hair masks for monsoon
Hair mask is necessary to use for locking in the moisture and making the locks lustrous
It is often that hair gets frizzy in the monsoon. Take a look at some DIY hair masks
Monsoon
Take some neem powder and gram flour and some coconut oil. Mix all the ingredients and apply for 20 minutes and then wash it off
Neem
Take a few pieces of boiled Amla and mixed with coconut oil to form a paste. Apply to the scalp for 10 minutes and rinse it off
Amla
Curd
Take some curd mustard oil and lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and apply to the scalp for 15 minutes and wash it off
Vinegar
Take some vinegar juice with honey to form a mixture and apply for 10 minutes and rinse it off
Take an egg and some Fenugreek seed powder, mix the ingredients and keep it on for 45 minutes and wash it off
Egg
Take some milk and add a little honey and mix it thoroughly to apply on the scalp for 10 minutes and wash it off
Milk
Lemon
Take an egg, lemon juice, milk, and honey. Mix all the ingredients and apply the paste for 20 minutes and wash it off
Take some castor oil with an egg and mix the ingredients thoroughly and apply to the scalp for 10 mins. Wash it off later
Castor oil
