Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023

Effective methods to get rid of blackheads

Kicking those pesky blackheads to the curb like a boss

Unwelcome guests 

Whether blackheads have popped up on the surface or are deeply rooted, it's important to get rid of them ASAP

ASAP 

Blackheads are quite painful to deal with and the whole cycle of getting it out of your skin is an annoying ordeal

Annoying 

Here’s an essential guide to tackling those blackheads head-on

Tackle 

Promotes the shedding of dead skin cells and reduces the build-up of oil and dirt

Retinoid cream & gels

Helps remove dead skin cells and debris that can clog pores

Exfoliate

Removes the outer layer of skin, helping to reduce their appearance

Chemical peels

Helps absorb excess oil and impurities from the skin's surface

Clay mask

Penetrates deep into pores to dissolve excess sebum and dead skin cells

Salicylic acid

Let's bookmark these painless blackhead removal treatments so you won't be tempted to pop them anymore

