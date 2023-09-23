Heading 3
Effective methods to get rid of blackheads
Kicking those pesky blackheads to the curb like a boss
Image: Pexels
Unwelcome guests
Whether blackheads have popped up on the surface or are deeply rooted, it's important to get rid of them ASAP
Blackheads are quite painful to deal with and the whole cycle of getting it out of your skin is an annoying ordeal
Here’s an essential guide to tackling those blackheads head-on
Promotes the shedding of dead skin cells and reduces the build-up of oil and dirt
Retinoid cream & gels
Helps remove dead skin cells and debris that can clog pores
Exfoliate
Removes the outer layer of skin, helping to reduce their appearance
Chemical peels
Helps absorb excess oil and impurities from the skin's surface
Clay mask
Penetrates deep into pores to dissolve excess sebum and dead skin cells
Salicylic acid
Let's bookmark these painless blackhead removal treatments so you won't be tempted to pop them anymore
