Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 10, 2023

Effective 'no make-up' makeup routine

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Who needs a unicorn's magic when you can achieve 'no makeup' magic?

Effortless beauty 

The no makeup look is one of the latest trend that’s taking the beauty industry by storm 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Trend 

Embrace your inner bare-faced goddess with this easy routine

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Easy routine

Here are some genius makeup tips you need to keep in mind to dazzle all with your ‘natural’ beauty

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Points to remember

It's all about the base

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Apply a lightweight tinted moisturizer or BB cream for an even, dewy complexion. Avoid foundation in your routine

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Brighter eyes

Sweep neutral-toned eyeshadow on lids and add a coat of mascara for an awakened look

Add a touch of cream blush to cheeks for a healthy, youthful glow

Rosy cheeks

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Finish with a sheer lip balm or nude gloss for hydrated, natural-looking pout

Effortless pout

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Final touches 

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Set with translucent powder and refresh throughout the day with a facial mist

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

And voila! Now you can rock the no-makeup look

Rock it

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here