AUGUST 10, 2023
Effective 'no make-up' makeup routine
Who needs a unicorn's magic when you can achieve 'no makeup' magic?
The no makeup look is one of the latest trend that’s taking the beauty industry by storm
Embrace your inner bare-faced goddess with this easy routine
Here are some genius makeup tips you need to keep in mind to dazzle all with your ‘natural’ beauty
Apply a lightweight tinted moisturizer or BB cream for an even, dewy complexion. Avoid foundation in your routine
Sweep neutral-toned eyeshadow on lids and add a coat of mascara for an awakened look
Add a touch of cream blush to cheeks for a healthy, youthful glow
Finish with a sheer lip balm or nude gloss for hydrated, natural-looking pout
Set with translucent powder and refresh throughout the day with a facial mist
And voila! Now you can rock the no-makeup look
