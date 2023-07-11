Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUly 11, 2023

Effective routine for weight loss

No matter what your weight loss goals are, losing weight can feel impossible at times

Goal

Image: Pexels

Making a few small changes to your routine can help you lose weight and keep it off

Image: Pexels

Try to change your routine 

Here are some effective ways which can be taken into consideration 

Steps to follow 

Image: Pexels

Start your day with a lemon hot water detoxifying drink. It will help to reduce your weight

Step 1

Image: Pexels

Step 2

Image: Pexels

Walk for 30 minutes daily. It will strengthen your leg muscles

Image: Pexels

Step 3

Do yoga and pranayam daily. It will calm your mind and keep you healthy

Eat oats and fruits for breakfast

Step 4

Image: Pexels

Stop intake of fatty, oily, and sugary products. It increases cholesterol in the body

Image: Pexels

Step 5

Step 6

Image: Pexels

Have your dinner between 6:30 to 7:00 pm so that it digests easily before going to bed 

Image: Pexels

Sleep for 8 hours at night. It will relax your muscles and mind

Step 7

