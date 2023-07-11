Heading 3
Effective routine for weight loss
No matter what your weight loss goals are, losing weight can feel impossible at times
Goal
Making a few small changes to your routine can help you lose weight and keep it off
Try to change your routine
Here are some effective ways which can be taken into consideration
Steps to follow
Start your day with a lemon hot water detoxifying drink. It will help to reduce your weight
Walk for 30 minutes daily. It will strengthen your leg muscles
Do yoga and pranayam daily. It will calm your mind and keep you healthy
Eat oats and fruits for breakfast
Stop intake of fatty, oily, and sugary products. It increases cholesterol in the body
Have your dinner between 6:30 to 7:00 pm so that it digests easily before going to bed
Sleep for 8 hours at night. It will relax your muscles and mind
