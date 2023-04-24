Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

APRIL 24, 2023

Effective Ways To Cover Gray Hair

Image- Pexels

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, there are some easy and effective ways to cover your gray hair. Let’s check out 

Cover your gray hair

Image- Pexels

You can use a root concealer or toner. There are even powders that can help to conceal the grays and delay your next hair appointment to cover the gray hair

Root touch ups

Image- Pexels

Highlights have been commonly used to blend in the grays while giving you a chic look. A good blend of ashy highlights and lowlights can be one of the best ways to cover gray hair

Low maintenance hair color

Image- Pexels

Applying henna will leave your hair with a gorgeous reddish-orange shade. It is also known for having antimicrobial properties that protect and nourish your scalp. This can be your go to natural option to fight those grays

Henna to dye your hair

Image- Pexels

When you rinse your hair with black tea, it is known to leave a temporary hint of color.  This may be a temporary option as the color fades away with the next wash

Black tea hair mask

Image- Pexels

Sage is a medicinal herb that has been used since the beginning of time in hair care routines. It has been popular for promoting shinier, healthier hair. But most importantly, sage contains pigments that can darken hair naturally. It contains tannins that may act like hair dye

Sage water mask 

Image- Pexels

Coconut oil is known to have a natural SPF of 8 and acts as a sunscreen. This may be key to fight oxidative stress. Hence people believe that it may be helpful in delaying graying of hair

Coconut oil

Image- Pexels

Curry leaves and coconut oil are known to be effective in preventing premature graying of hair given they are rich in vitamin B complex, iodine, zinc, iron

Curry leaves and coconut oil treatment

Image- Pexels

Amla or the Indian gooseberry is a rich source of vitamin C which is known to be an important factor for maintaining healthy hair. Amla and henna can also be used in combination to dye your hair at home to cover gray hair

Amla powder /mask

Image- Pexels

Ribbed gourd is another vegetable which is known to improve follicle health and restore pigment cells in the hair follicles. Using ribbed gourd soaked in coconut oil as a part of your hair care may help in managing the issue with graying of hair

Ribbed gourd and oil 

Image- Pexels

You can use a hair mascara or a brush in hair color too to quickly cover the gray hair from your roots. Gently use it with a spray and comb it in to avoid staining your skin. This can be your quick fix to the regrowth of gray hair 

Hair mascara

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here