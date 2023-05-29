Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 29, 2023

Effective ways to get rid of body odour

It is odour due to sweat and also due to bad lifestyle, being unhygienic, and food intake

Body odour

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

It has always been embarrassing to take off shoes in front of several people. The solution is a shoe spray that avoids the nasty smell from shoes and socks

Smelly feet

Image: Pexels

Certain fabrics are very sticky and may lead to more sweating which is a reason for body odor, Switch to cotton clothes which allow the skin to breathe

Switch to cotton clothes

Image: Pexels

Use a soap with antibacterial properties to get rid of bacteria and keep your squish clean

Scalp

Image: Pexels

Drinking water helps to regulate body temperature. as a result less seat would be released and prevent odour

Stay hydrated

Image: Pexels

It is said that you sweat what you eat. So be mindful of what you eat. Foods like garlic and onion have a certain smell that leaves in your mouth after eating. You can avoid it by having peppermint or chewing gum later

Food odour

Image: Pexels

Drinking alcohol changes the body temperature which leads to sweating as liquor breaks down into acetic acid which is secreted via sweat glands

Avoid Alcohol

Image: Pexels

People often have a tendency of wearing clothes without washing them as it reduces their longevity but not wearing clean clothes causes body odour

Wear clean clothes

Image: Pexels

Sweaty armpits are the most common place for odour. Massaging underarms with potato slices for 20 mins before showering can help to get rid of the odour

Potato shower hack

Image: Pexels

After showering, dry yourself completely, especially the back as it can sweat. Damp skin attracts bacteria which can cause sweating

Pat dry

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here