mAY 29, 2023
Effective ways to get rid of body odour
It is odour due to sweat and also due to bad lifestyle, being unhygienic, and food intake
Body odour
It has always been embarrassing to take off shoes in front of several people. The solution is a shoe spray that avoids the nasty smell from shoes and socks
Smelly feet
Certain fabrics are very sticky and may lead to more sweating which is a reason for body odor, Switch to cotton clothes which allow the skin to breathe
Switch to cotton clothes
Use a soap with antibacterial properties to get rid of bacteria and keep your squish clean
Scalp
Drinking water helps to regulate body temperature. as a result less seat would be released and prevent odour
Stay hydrated
It is said that you sweat what you eat. So be mindful of what you eat. Foods like garlic and onion have a certain smell that leaves in your mouth after eating. You can avoid it by having peppermint or chewing gum later
Food odour
Drinking alcohol changes the body temperature which leads to sweating as liquor breaks down into acetic acid which is secreted via sweat glands
Avoid Alcohol
People often have a tendency of wearing clothes without washing them as it reduces their longevity but not wearing clean clothes causes body odour
Wear clean clothes
Sweaty armpits are the most common place for odour. Massaging underarms with potato slices for 20 mins before showering can help to get rid of the odour
Potato shower hack
After showering, dry yourself completely, especially the back as it can sweat. Damp skin attracts bacteria which can cause sweating
Pat dry
