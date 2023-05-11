MAY 11, 2023
Effective Ways To Use Honey For Dry Skin
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, honey is essential to get a soft skin. Check out
Honey for dry skin
Three reasons why you should use honey on your skin
Reasons why you should honey
Humectants are necessary for dry skin as they help keep the skin moist by binding water and retaining moisture in the skin. Honey is a natural humectant and a powerful one that helps boost water absorption from the dermis
Natural humectant
Treats skin ailments
Atopic dermatitis is a skin condition that is caused by various factors, including dry skin. The medicinal properties of honey are helpful in the treatment of lesions caused by atopic dermatitis
Honey possesses strong antibacterial properties that inhibit the growth of bacteria on the skin
Prevents skin infections
Check out 6 ways to use honey effectively
Ways to use honey for your dry skin
Mix the ingredients to make a coarse paste and apply it as a face pack. Leave it on your skin for 15 minutes, then wash it off using cold water
Honey, flaxseed, and yogurt
Scoop aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf and mix it with honey. Stir well and massage this gently onto your face and neck. Keep the honey-aloe vera face pack on your skin for 20 to 25 minutes, then wash it off with lukewarm water
Aloe vera and honey
Take a medium-sized fresh cucumber, wash it, peel it, and grate it to get its pulp. Mix cucumber pulp with aloe vera gel. Add a few drops of virgin coconut oil to it and apply this pack to your face and neck. Wash this natural face pack off after 20 minutes with cold water
Honey, cucumber, and coconut oil
Melt 100 gms of soap base. Add honey, glycerin, and coconut oil to it. Pour the liquid into a soap mold, and keep it at room temperature, away from sunlight, for 6 to 8 hours. Your homemade honey soap is ready
Honey, glycerine, and shea butter soap
Honey, Argan Oil, And Rosewater Face Serum
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and use it as a lip hydrating mask. You can keep this on your lips for an hour, then wash it using cold water. This is truly one of the best ways to use honey for dry skin
Honey and almond oil
