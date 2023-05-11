MAY 11, 2023

Heading 3

Effective Ways To Use Honey For Dry Skin

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, honey is essential to get a soft skin. Check out 

Honey for dry skin

Three reasons why you should use honey on your skin

Reasons why you should honey

Humectants are necessary for dry skin as they help keep the skin moist by binding water and retaining moisture in the skin. Honey is a natural humectant and a powerful one that helps boost water absorption from the dermis

Natural humectant

Treats skin ailments

Atopic dermatitis is a skin condition that is caused by various factors, including dry skin. The medicinal properties of honey are helpful in the treatment of lesions caused by atopic dermatitis

Honey possesses strong antibacterial properties that inhibit the growth of bacteria on the skin

Prevents skin infections

Check out 6 ways to use honey effectively

Ways to use honey for your dry skin

Mix the ingredients to make a coarse paste and apply it as a face pack. Leave it on your skin for 15 minutes, then wash it off using cold water

Honey, flaxseed, and yogurt

Scoop aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf and mix it with honey. Stir well and massage this gently onto your face and neck. Keep the honey-aloe vera face pack on your skin for 20 to 25 minutes, then wash it off with lukewarm water

Aloe vera and honey

Take a medium-sized fresh cucumber, wash it, peel it, and grate it to get its pulp. Mix cucumber pulp with aloe vera gel. Add a few drops of virgin coconut oil to it and apply this pack to your face and neck. Wash this natural face pack off after 20 minutes with cold water

Honey, cucumber, and coconut oil

Melt 100 gms of soap base. Add honey, glycerin, and coconut oil to it. Pour the liquid into a soap mold, and keep it at room temperature, away from sunlight, for 6 to 8 hours. Your homemade honey soap is ready

Honey, glycerine, and shea butter soap

Honey, Argan Oil, And Rosewater Face Serum

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and use it as a lip hydrating mask. You can keep this on your lips for an hour, then wash it using cold water. This is truly one of the best ways to use honey for dry skin

Honey and almond oil

