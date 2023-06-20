Heading 3
Effective Workouts Approved By Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, famous for sharing her fitness regimen on social media, posted an Instagram video showcasing a weight and core-strengthening exercise
Workout Queen
Let’s take a look at Shilpa Shetty's motivation for disciplined core training
Effective Routine
This exercise engages the abs and the obliques
V Stance Side-to-Side Knee Tucks
This exercise targets the abdominal muscles with the added challenge
Feet Hooked Russian Twists
Prone Position Opposite Arm and Leg Raise
This exercise helps work the back and glute muscles
Stretching
A relaxing stretch is much needed to complete this workout routine
These workouts focus on the rectus abdominis, obliques, back, and glutes making them strong and everlasting
Targeted Muscles
Shilpa Shetty also shared pro tips for better results like; chin tucked in, exhaling on the way up, inhaling on the way down, and performing exercises slowly for better results
Pro-Tips
Importance of Warm-up
Shilpa highlights the significance of warming up to prevent injuries and enhance performance. Prioritize a sufficient warm-up and mobility drills before training
Shilpa Shetty's dedication to fitness and well-being is evident through her social media posts featuring yoga, workouts, and nutrition tips
