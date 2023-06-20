Heading 3

JUNE 20, 2023

Effective Workouts Approved By Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, famous for sharing her fitness regimen on social media, posted an Instagram video showcasing a weight and core-strengthening exercise

Workout Queen

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Let’s take a look at Shilpa Shetty's motivation for disciplined core training

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Effective Routine

This exercise engages the abs and the obliques

V Stance Side-to-Side Knee Tucks

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

This exercise targets the abdominal muscles with the added challenge

Feet Hooked Russian Twists

Image:  Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Prone Position Opposite Arm and Leg Raise 

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

This exercise helps work the back and glute muscles

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Stretching

A relaxing stretch is much needed to complete this workout routine

These workouts focus on the rectus abdominis, obliques, back, and glutes making them strong and everlasting

Targeted Muscles

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Shilpa Shetty also shared pro tips for better results like; chin tucked in, exhaling on the way up, inhaling on the way down, and performing exercises slowly for better results

Pro-Tips

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Importance of Warm-up

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Shilpa highlights the significance of warming up to prevent injuries and enhance performance. Prioritize a sufficient warm-up and mobility drills before training

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Shilpa Shetty's dedication to fitness and well-being is evident through her social media posts featuring yoga, workouts, and nutrition tips

Shilpa Shetty Instagram

