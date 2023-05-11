MAY 11, 2023
Egg Hair Masks To Fight Scalp Issues
According to US National Library Of Medicine, egg yolks and egg white are very beneficial to get a strong hair. Check out
Separate three egg whites from the yolk and place them in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and mix well. If you want, add honey to the mixture and mix well again. Apply the mask to your hair starting from the scalp, making sure to cover all areas. Let the mask sit for 15–20 minutes
Egg white and
apple cider vinegar
Mash a ripe banana until it becomes a smooth paste. Add the egg white to the banana paste and mix well. Apply the mixture to your hair, making sure to cover all areas. Let the mask sit for 30 minutes. Rinse your hair thoroughly with cool water
Egg white and banana hair mask
Beat the egg white until it's frothy. Add the lemon juice to the egg white and mix well. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp. Let it sit for 20–30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual
Egg white and lemon juice hair mask
Egg white and
avocado hair mask
Take an avocado and mash it until smooth in a bowl. Mix the egg white into the avocado mash. Apply the mixture targeting the scalp and run towards the tips. Let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual
Mix the egg whites and Greek yogurt in a bowl until well combined. Apply the mixture to your hair, covering almost every part. Let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual
Egg white and
yogurt hair mask
Mix egg yolks and honey in a bowl until well combined. Apply the mixture to your hair and let it sit for 20–30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual
Egg and honey hair mask
Mix 2 egg yolks and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a bowl until well combined. Apply the mixture starting from the scalp down to the tips of your hair. Evenly coat the mask on your hair and wrap it with a shower cap. Let the mixture sit for at least 20–30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as normal
Egg yolk and olive oil hair mask
Mix egg yolks and aloe vera gel in a bowl until well combined. You can use 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in case the gel is too sticky. Apply the mixture to your hair and let it sit for 20–30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as normal
Egg yolk and aloe vera hair mask
Melt coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Mix the egg yolks and melted coconut oil until well combined. Let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual
Egg yolk and coconut oil hair mask
Mix an egg yolk, fenugreek powder, olive oil, honey, and plain yogurt into a paste. Apply the mask to your hair. Massage the mask into your scalp for a few minutes to help improve circulation and promote hair growth. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes to an hour. Rinse the mask off with cool water and shampoo your hair as usual
Egg yolk and fenugreek hair mask
