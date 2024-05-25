Heading 3
Eggless Pancake Recipe
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk (any type)
- 2 tablespoons melted butter or oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Ingredients
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt until well combined
Step 1
In a separate bowl, mix together the milk, melted butter or oil, and vanilla extract until smooth
Step 2
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. It's okay if there are a few lumps
Step 3
Let the batter rest for 5-10 minutes. This allows the baking powder to activate and helps create fluffy pancakes
Step 4
Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Lightly grease with butter or oil
Step 5
Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides
Step 6
Repeat with the remaining batter, greasing the skillet as needed. You can keep the cooked pancakes warm in a low oven while you finish cooking
Step 7
Step 8
Serve the pancakes warm with your favorite toppings such as maple syrup, fresh fruit, or whipped cream
Enjoy your delicious eggless pancakes with friends and family for breakfast or brunch
Enjoy!
