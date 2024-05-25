Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

may 25, 2024

Eggless Pancake Recipe

- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk (any type)
- 2 tablespoons melted butter or oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt until well combined

Step 1

Image Source: Freepik

In a separate bowl, mix together the milk, melted butter or oil, and vanilla extract until smooth

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. It's okay if there are a few lumps

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

Let the batter rest for 5-10 minutes. This allows the baking powder to activate and helps create fluffy pancakes

Image Source: Freepik

Step 4

Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Lightly grease with butter or oil

Step 5

Image Source: Freepik

Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides

Step 6

Image Source: Freepik

Repeat with the remaining batter, greasing the skillet as needed. You can keep the cooked pancakes warm in a low oven while you finish cooking

Step 7

Image Source: Freepik

Step 8

Image Source: Freepik

Serve the pancakes warm with your favorite toppings such as maple syrup, fresh fruit, or whipped cream

Enjoy your delicious eggless pancakes with friends and family for breakfast or brunch

Enjoy!

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here