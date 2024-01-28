Heading 3
Eggplant recipes to try
Indulge in the timeless comfort of crispy eggplant slices layered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. This classic recipe is a crowd-pleaser that never goes out of style
Classic Eggplant Parmesan
Turn up the heat with these grilled eggplant roll-ups filled with herbed cream cheese and fresh spinach. A flavorful appetizer that's as easy to make as it is to enjoy
Grilled Eggplant Roll-Ups
Experience the marriage of roasted eggplant and juicy tomatoes in this satisfying pasta dish. Tossed with garlic-infused olive oil and topped with Parmesan, it's a pasta lover's dream
Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Pasta
Transport your taste buds to Sicily with this sweet and savory eggplant caponata. Bursting with Mediterranean flavors, it's a perfect topping for crusty bread or a side dish for grilled meats
Eggplant Caponata
Upgrade the classic bruschetta with a Mediterranean twist! Juicy diced tomatoes, roasted eggplant, and fresh basil come together atop crusty bread for a vibrant and satisfying appetizer
Eggplant and Tomato Bruschetta
Experience a delightful twist on traditional pizza with Eggplant, where thinly sliced roasted eggplant serves as the perfect canvas for vibrant toppings and gooey melted cheese
Eggplant Pizza
Elevate your mezze platter with homemade baba ganoush. Smoky, creamy, and loaded with roasted eggplant, it's the perfect dip for pita bread or crunchy veggies
Baba Ganoush
Whole eggplants stuffed with a spiced mixture of gram flour, spices, and peanuts, creating a flavorful and satisfying dish
Bharwa Baingan (Stuffed Eggplant)
For a quick and healthy option, whip up an eggplant and mushroom stir-fry. Vibrant veggies, savory soy sauce, and tender eggplant come together in a wok for a delightful dish
Eggplant and Mushroom Stir-Fry
Elevate your lasagna experience with layers of thinly sliced, roasted eggplant, creating a lighter and delicious twist on the classic Italian dish
Eggplant lasagna
