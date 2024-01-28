Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

JANUARY 28, 2024

Eggplant recipes to try

Indulge in the timeless comfort of crispy eggplant slices layered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. This classic recipe is a crowd-pleaser that never goes out of style

Classic Eggplant Parmesan

Turn up the heat with these grilled eggplant roll-ups filled with herbed cream cheese and fresh spinach. A flavorful appetizer that's as easy to make as it is to enjoy

Grilled Eggplant Roll-Ups

Experience the marriage of roasted eggplant and juicy tomatoes in this satisfying pasta dish. Tossed with garlic-infused olive oil and topped with Parmesan, it's a pasta lover's dream

Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Pasta

Transport your taste buds to Sicily with this sweet and savory eggplant caponata. Bursting with Mediterranean flavors, it's a perfect topping for crusty bread or a side dish for grilled meats

Eggplant Caponata

Upgrade the classic bruschetta with a Mediterranean twist! Juicy diced tomatoes, roasted eggplant, and fresh basil come together atop crusty bread for a vibrant and satisfying appetizer

Eggplant and Tomato Bruschetta

Experience a delightful twist on traditional pizza with Eggplant, where thinly sliced roasted eggplant serves as the perfect canvas for vibrant toppings and gooey melted cheese

Eggplant Pizza

Elevate your mezze platter with homemade baba ganoush. Smoky, creamy, and loaded with roasted eggplant, it's the perfect dip for pita bread or crunchy veggies

Baba Ganoush

Whole eggplants stuffed with a spiced mixture of gram flour, spices, and peanuts, creating a flavorful and satisfying dish

Bharwa Baingan (Stuffed Eggplant)

For a quick and healthy option, whip up an eggplant and mushroom stir-fry. Vibrant veggies, savory soy sauce, and tender eggplant come together in a wok for a delightful dish

Eggplant and Mushroom Stir-Fry

Elevate your lasagna experience with layers of thinly sliced, roasted eggplant, creating a lighter and delicious twist on the classic Italian dish

Eggplant lasagna 

