APRIL 17, 2023

Eid Special Recipes You Must Try
The most important Eid element is the lavish feast prepared and enjoyed by families. Every year, the occasion literally brings to the plate, an assortment of decadent savoury dishes, bursting at the seams with mouthwatering flavours and heavenly aromas
Lavish feast
Here are 8 wonderful mouth-watering recipes especially for Eid
Taste of delicacies
The Eid special appetiser of Seekh Kabab, enjoys worldwide popularity all year round owing to its scrumptious, flavourful taste. Usually paired with a spicy mint or coriander chutney and some veggie salad, this is the perfect prologue snack to get a juicy smack before the main courses arrive at the table
Seekh Kebab
Murgh Musallam is an easy chicken recipe prepared with a varied mixture of spices and curd. This delicacy is a delightful addition to your Eid feast. Made with some essential pantry ingredients, this easy chicken recipe does not take much of your time and effort, but tastes like heaven
Murgh Musallam
Zarda Pulao
The name is derived from the Persian word "Zard" which translates to yellow. Full of aromatic spices and laden with mava, ghee and nuts, this dessert pulao can be easily whipped up at home, and without the need for spending hours in the kitchen
This Eid special dish is absolutely delightful. The mutton is cooked till it's tender and juicy, and if you happen to be a fan of lamb, your main course can't get better than this
Mutton Korma
Kaleji or mutton liver, is full of flavours, taste and nutrients, all in equal measure. Cooked in the form of delicious curry, mutton Kaleji is one of the most renowned savoury Muslim dishes, typically enjoyed during the festival of Eid
Mutton Kaleji
Eid without some yummy biryani is just unimaginable for most
Mutton or Chicken Biryani
Sheer Khurma is a rich vermicelli pudding, packed with sugary milk, dates and crunchy nuts
Sheer Khurma
Baklava is a sweet and crispy treat everyone deserves on Eid. It as a layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey
Baklava
