Raina Reyaz
travel
December 06, 2023
Endangered rainforests to visit
Delve into the heart of the Amazon, where the symphony of diverse wildlife harmonizes with the rustling leaves. Experience the urgency to protect this biodiversity hotspot
Amazon Rainforest (Brazil)
Traverse the Congo Basin, discovering endangered species like the bonobo and the elusive okapi while confronting the challenges of deforestation and poaching
Congo Rainforest (Central Africa)
Uncover the ancient beauty of Daintree, where ancient ferns and rare animals coexist. Witness the delicate balance as this World Heritage site faces threats from climate change
Daintree Rainforest (Australia)
Encounter the endangered orangutans swinging through the canopies and confront the issues of deforestation and palm oil production threatening their habitat
Sumatra Rainforest (Indonesia)
Step into the surreal landscapes of Madagascar, home to unique lemurs and chameleons. Explore the fight against habitat destruction and illegal logging
Madagascar Rainforest
Cruise through the waterways of Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where the elusive Bengal tiger prowls amidst mangrove thickets
Sundarbans (India & Bangladesh)
Explore the biodiversity hotspot of the Atlantic Forest, where vibrant ecosystems teeter on the brink of extinction due to urbanization and agriculture
Atlantic Forest (Brazil)
Home to unique species such as tree kangaroos and birds of paradise. Explore the challenges of deforestation and mining threatening this ecologically rich island's biodiversity
New Guinea Rainforest (Indonesia & Papua New Guinea)
Trek through the Tongass, the world's largest temperate rainforest, and witness the delicate balance between preservation and the pressures of logging and development
Tongass National Forest (Alaska, USA)
Home to the endangered pygmy elephant and the elusive clouded leopard. Witness the ongoing battle against deforestation driven by logging and palm oil plantations
Borneo Rainforest (Malaysia & Indonesia)
