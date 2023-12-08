Engagement captions

Heading 3

Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same

To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return

He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name

Does this ring make me look engaged?

Love was made for me and you

Loved you then, love you still, love you now, always will

It's so great when you find the person you want to annoy for the rest of your life

You're the stars in my sky and the ground beneath my feet

You're the best thing that's ever been mine

You're the best thing I never knew I needed

