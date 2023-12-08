Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 08, 2023
Engagement captions
Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same
#1
Image Source: Pexels
To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return
#2
Image Source: Pexels
He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Does this ring make me look engaged?
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Love was made for me and you
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Loved you then, love you still, love you now, always will
#6
Image Source: Pexels
It's so great when you find the person you want to annoy for the rest of your life
#7
Image Source: Pexels
You're the stars in my sky and the ground beneath my feet
#8
Image Source: Pexels
You're the best thing that's ever been mine
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You're the best thing I never knew I needed
#10
Image Source: Pexels
