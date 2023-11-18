Heading 3
Engagement Quotes
"Love one another, and you will be happy. It's as simple and as difficult as that."
#1
"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person."
#2
"Engagement marks the end of a whirlwind romance and the beginning of an eternal love story."
#3
"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other."
#4
"Love is not just looking at each other; it's looking in the same direction."
#5
#6
"Two souls but with a single thought, two hearts that beat as one."
"Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day."
#7
#8
"Engagement is not just a wearing ring, customarily, it’s a commitment of dreams, love, and feelings."
"Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threads, hundreds of tiny threads, which sew people together through the years."
#9
"It’s amazing how one day someone walks into your life, and suddenly, you can’t remember how you lived without them.”
#10
