Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 27, 2024

Enjoy 10 Indian Vegetarian recipes

This flavorful palak recipe is prepared with some blended palak puree mixed with some authentic spices, and topped with paneer cubes

 Palak paneer

Image Source: freepik

One of the favorite vegetables in Indian Households, Gobhi is mixed with spices, making it a delicious dish to have either for lunch or dinner

Gobhi Masaledaar

Image Source: freepik

Prepare this authentic Hyderabadi brinjal curry with tamarind, sesame seeds, and peanuts, bringing out the perfect burst of flavors

Hyderabadi Baingan

Image Source: freepik

This quick and simple curry with the rich goodness of arbi is perfect to have in Navratra fasts and tastes best with chapati and rice

Arbi Kadhi

Image Source: freepik

Boring Tinda stuffed with wholesome masala and cooked to perfection for an interesting and delicious lunch option

Image Source: freepik

Bharwan Tinda

Try out this authentic Gujarati dish prepared with dumplings and fried vegetables mixed with spicy masalas

Undhiyu

Image Source: freepik

Prepare this winter favorite dish, made with methi leaves and cooked with potatoes, and spices, perfect for a satisfactory meal

Methi Aloo

Image Source: freepik

Lauki Yakhni

Image Source: freepik

One of the famous green vegetables- Lauki is known for its healthy benefits made yummy with spices and curd

Bhindi Fry

Image Source: freepik

One of the Indians’ favorites- Bhindi is prepared by mixing it with some spices and peanuts for a delightful meal option

Enjoy this tempting and mouth-watering Rajasthani dish prepared with gram flour dumplings mixed with spicy curry

Gatte Ki Sabzi

Image Source: freepik

