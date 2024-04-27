Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 27, 2024
Enjoy 10 Indian Vegetarian recipes
This flavorful palak recipe is prepared with some blended palak puree mixed with some authentic spices, and topped with paneer cubes
Palak paneer
Image Source: freepik
One of the favorite vegetables in Indian Households, Gobhi is mixed with spices, making it a delicious dish to have either for lunch or dinner
Gobhi Masaledaar
Image Source: freepik
Prepare this authentic Hyderabadi brinjal curry with tamarind, sesame seeds, and peanuts, bringing out the perfect burst of flavors
Hyderabadi Baingan
Image Source: freepik
This quick and simple curry with the rich goodness of arbi is perfect to have in Navratra fasts and tastes best with chapati and rice
Arbi Kadhi
Image Source: freepik
Boring Tinda stuffed with wholesome masala and cooked to perfection for an interesting and delicious lunch option
Image Source: freepik
Bharwan Tinda
Try out this authentic Gujarati dish prepared with dumplings and fried vegetables mixed with spicy masalas
Undhiyu
Image Source: freepik
Prepare this winter favorite dish, made with methi leaves and cooked with potatoes, and spices, perfect for a satisfactory meal
Methi Aloo
Image Source: freepik
Lauki Yakhni
Image Source: freepik
One of the famous green vegetables- Lauki is known for its healthy benefits made yummy with spices and curd
Bhindi Fry
Image Source: freepik
One of the Indians’ favorites- Bhindi is prepared by mixing it with some spices and peanuts for a delightful meal option
Enjoy this tempting and mouth-watering Rajasthani dish prepared with gram flour dumplings mixed with spicy curry
Gatte Ki Sabzi
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.