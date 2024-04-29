Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 29, 2024
Enjoy 10 meme quotes
“Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“Some people only recognize me for that – ain’t you the meme guy?”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“I feel in today’s time, you are truly successful if a meme is based on you”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“When I eventually met Mr. Right I had no idea that his first name was Always”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“Always keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them”
#7
Image Source: freepik
#8
Image Source: freepik
"I always cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food"
#9
Image Source: freepik
"Sometimes you lie in bed at night and you don't have a single thing to worry about. That always worries me!"
"If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Then quit. No use being a damn fool about it"
#10
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.