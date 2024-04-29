Heading 3

Enjoy 10 meme quotes

“Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups”

#1

Image Source: freepik

“Some people only recognize me for that – ain’t you the meme guy?”

#2

Image Source: freepik

“I feel in today’s time, you are truly successful if a meme is based on you” 

#3

Image Source: freepik

 “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious” 

#4

Image Source: freepik

“I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them”

Image Source: freepik

#5

“When I eventually met Mr. Right I had no idea that his first name was Always”

#6

Image Source: freepik

 “Always keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them”

#7

Image Source: freepik

#8

Image Source: freepik

"I always cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food"

#9

Image Source: freepik

"Sometimes you lie in bed at night and you don't have a single thing to worry about. That always worries me!"

"If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Then quit. No use being a damn fool about it"

#10

Image Source: freepik

