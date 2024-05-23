Heading 3
Enjoy The Monsoon: 10 Places in Gujarat
Saputara is a hill station in Gujarat that looks beautiful with lush green forests, scenic peaks, and beautiful waterfalls
Saputara
Gira Waterfalls near Saputara is a stunning waterfall where water drops create a picturesque scene
Gira Waterfalls
This polo forest near Ahmedabad is a beautiful area with dense greenery and an ancient temple, ideal for nature and history lovers
Polo forest
Don Hill Station on the Maharashtra- Gujarat border, offers scenic views, and cool weather, making it a great spot for monsoon
Don Hill Station
Wilson hills offers amazing sea views and lush green surroundings, perfect for visiting in the rainy season
Wilson Hills
Taranga Jain temple in Mehsana is a peaceful pilgrimage site with cool breezes and great trekking spots
Taranga Jain temple
Thol Lake Bird Sanctuary is perfect for bird watchers and nature lovers, especially in monsoon
Thol Lake Bird Sanctuary
Ambaji temple is a popular spot with beautiful scenery and new picnic areas, a must-visit with family
Ambaji temple
The world’s tallest statue- The Statue of Unity is known for its stunning surroundings, especially in the rain
Statue of Unity
Mount Girnar is a sacred, ancient mountain that offers stunning views and vibrant beauty
Mount Girnar
