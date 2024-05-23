Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 23, 2024

Enjoy The Monsoon: 10 Places in Gujarat

Saputara is a hill station in Gujarat that looks beautiful with lush green forests, scenic peaks, and beautiful waterfalls

Saputara

Gira Waterfalls near Saputara is a stunning waterfall where water drops create a picturesque scene

Gira Waterfalls

This polo forest near Ahmedabad is a beautiful area with dense greenery and an ancient temple, ideal for nature and history lovers

Polo forest

Don Hill Station on the Maharashtra- Gujarat border, offers scenic views, and cool weather, making it a great spot for monsoon

Don Hill Station

Wilson hills offers amazing sea views and lush green surroundings, perfect for visiting in the rainy season

Wilson Hills

Taranga Jain temple in Mehsana is a peaceful pilgrimage site with cool breezes and great trekking spots

Taranga Jain temple

Thol Lake Bird Sanctuary is perfect for bird watchers and nature lovers, especially in monsoon

Thol Lake Bird Sanctuary

Ambaji temple is a popular spot with beautiful scenery and new picnic areas, a must-visit with family

Ambaji temple

The world’s tallest statue- The Statue of Unity is known for its stunning surroundings, especially in the rain

Statue of Unity

Mount Girnar is a sacred, ancient mountain that offers stunning views and vibrant beauty 

Mount Girnar

