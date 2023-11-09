Heading 3
Escape Arrange marriage situation
Stand out in the sun till you're properly dark enough to be rejected by his family
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Serve the snack and eat most of it yourself. Eat like it’s your last day
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Make horrible tea and keep offering more
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Ask his/her family about their thoughts on threesomes
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Break the deal by splitting that you’re manglik
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Say that you’ve humshakal and pretend to be other one in each meeting
#6
Image Source: Pexels
When you alone freak him out by saying “I love you” and you’ve always loved him
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Tell the boy that he has passed the first round of Swayamwar and the next round will take place on the particular date
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Show them your flag-like shaped roti
Say to him/her that you’ve been waiting for them since 3 lifetimes ago and you two were lovers goats
#10
Image Source: Pexels
