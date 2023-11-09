Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 09, 2023

Escape Arrange marriage situation

Stand out in the sun till you're properly dark enough to be rejected by his family

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Serve the snack and eat most of it yourself. Eat like it’s your last day

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Make horrible tea and keep offering more

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

Ask his/her family about their thoughts on threesomes

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Break the deal by splitting that you’re manglik

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Say that you’ve humshakal and pretend to be other one in each meeting

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

When you alone freak him out by saying “I love you” and you’ve always loved him

#7

Image Source: Pexels 

Tell the boy that he has passed the first round of Swayamwar and the next round will take place on the particular date

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Show them your flag-like shaped roti

Say to him/her that you’ve been waiting for them since 3 lifetimes ago and you two were lovers goats

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here