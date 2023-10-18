Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 18, 2023
Essential clothes for men's wardrobe
It is perfect for every season and occasion. It’s versatile and will elevate all your casual outfits
Denim shirt
Image Source: Pexels
It is suitable for all body types and is way more comfortable than skinny jeans
Straight Jeans
Image Source: Pexels
You can pair this with baggy jeans or even style it with basic chinos to elevate your basic style
Graphic T-shirt
Image Source: Pexels
Every gentleman knows that no wardrobe is complete without a solid black tuxedo. It is perfect for your formal look while adding some flair
Tuxedo
Image Source: Pexels
Premium, neutral-colored shorts can complete a show-stopping casual look. It matches the flexible lifestyle that you want
Versatile Shorts
Image Source: Pexels
This clothing item inspires confidence, and its stretchable fabric helps you perform at your best. It is not only stylish but aesthetic, too
Hoodie
Image Source: Pexels
White sneakers have always been in fashion, and hence, you cannot stop obsessing over them as they fit right for every season
White Sneakers
Image Source: Pexels
It is considered good for everyday use and can even be used for tracking fitness goals. A gentleman always bears them at cocktail parties, weddings, and even dates
Smart Watch
Image Source: Pexels
It is one of those ensembles that men should wear to look cool. So, like everything on this list, you must own a good pair of shades
Sunglasses
Image Source: Pexels
It is an absolute wardrobe essential, and if you have a simple and plain colored tie, it can go with every suit combination
Tie
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.