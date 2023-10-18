Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 18, 2023

Essential clothes for men's wardrobe

It is perfect for every season and occasion. It’s versatile and will elevate all your casual outfits

Denim shirt

It is suitable for all body types and is way more comfortable than skinny jeans

Straight Jeans

You can pair this with baggy jeans or even style it with basic chinos to elevate your basic style

Graphic T-shirt

Every gentleman knows that no wardrobe is complete without a solid black tuxedo. It is perfect for your formal look while adding some flair

Tuxedo

Premium, neutral-colored shorts can complete a show-stopping casual look. It matches the flexible lifestyle that you want

Versatile Shorts

This clothing item inspires confidence, and its stretchable fabric helps you perform at your best. It is not only stylish but aesthetic, too

Hoodie

White sneakers have always been in fashion, and hence, you cannot stop obsessing over them as they fit right for every season

White Sneakers

It is considered good for everyday use and can even be used for tracking fitness goals. A gentleman always bears them at cocktail parties, weddings, and even dates

Smart Watch

It is one of those ensembles that men should wear to look cool. So, like everything on this list, you must own a good pair of shades

Sunglasses

It is an absolute wardrobe essential, and if you have a simple and plain colored tie, it can go with every suit combination

Tie

