mAY 19, 2023
Essential Herbs to prevent hair loss
Aloe Vera is one of the most used and recommended natural ayurvedic remedies for promoting hair growth. It prevents hair thinning and promotes regrowth
Aloevera
Regular use of neem on the scalp improves blood circulation and strengthens the roots which in turn promotes hair growth. Neem is also used to treat dandruff and lice
Neem
Moringa is used as a natural conditioner and promotes new hair growth. The herb has Thiocyanate which strengthens the hair follicles and prevents hair fall
Moringa
Rosemary is excellent in giving hair follicles the nourishment they need. This Herb has been used for hundreds of years to prevent hair loss
Rosemary
When applied to the scalp, peppermint improves blood circulation and also binds the hair root onto the scalp thus promoting hair growth
Peppermint
Rose petals have antiseptic properties and can be used to treat scalp irritation
Rose petals
Hibiscus is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that help to improve the overall health of the scalp and hair. This Herb is also effective in treating dandruff
Hibiscus
Fenugreek also known as methi is an amazing herb and highly beneficial for our mane. Fenugreek seeds prevent hair fall, treat scalp problems and hair thinning, reverse balding and remove dandruf
Fenugreek
Shikakai is also called the ‘fruit of hair’. When combined with water, it forms a slight lather and can be used to cleanse hair effectively. This Herb can be used to detangle hair and reduce hair fall
Shikakai
Holy basil also known as Tulsi, is great for improving blood circulation to the head, leading to strong hair growth. Moreover, it rejuvenates hair follicles, preventing hair breakage and hair loss
Basil
