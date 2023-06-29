Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNe 29, 2023
Essential oils for hair growth
Tea tree oil has the potential to unclog the hair follicles and prevent hair fall. The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties are an added benefit
Tea tree essential oil
Image: Pexels
This essential oil contributes to reducing stress and promoting hair growth. The antifungal properties improve the scalp health
Image: Pexels
Lavender essential oil
An essential oil that gives a cool tingling feeling and boosts the blood circulation of the scalp
Peppermint essential oil
Image: Pexels
Rosemary essential oil boosts cellular generation which is concerned with hair thickness and hair growth
Rosemary essential oil
Image: Pexels
Cedarwood essential oil
Image: Pexels
Do you have an oily scalp and dandruff issues? Introduce cedarwood oil to your hair care regime
Image: Pexels
Lemongrass essential oil
Dandruff and a flaky scalp may lead to hair loss. Use lemongrass essential oil to treat these scalp issues
Thyme essential oil
Image: Pexels
Thyme essential oil stimulates the scalp and that in turn prevents hair fall. But be careful as it is a very potent essential oil
Try using clary sage essential oil, if your hair is weak from the roots. It strengthens the roots, thus preventing hair breakage
Clary sage essential oil
Image: Pexels
Ylang-Ylang essential oil
Image: Pexels
Are you someone who faces hair fall owing to your oily scalp? Ylang-ylang essential oil should be your pick as it regulates the sebum production
Image: Pexels
Essential oils are highly potent and can cause skin irritation or allergies. Thus, it is advisable to use them with a carrier oil to dilute their potential
Safety
