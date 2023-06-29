Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUNe 29, 2023

Essential oils for hair growth 

Tea tree oil has the potential to unclog the hair follicles and prevent hair fall. The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties are an added benefit 

Tea tree essential oil 

Image: Pexels

This essential oil contributes to reducing stress and promoting hair growth. The antifungal properties improve the scalp health 

Image: Pexels

Lavender essential oil 

An essential oil that gives a cool tingling feeling and boosts the blood circulation of the scalp

Peppermint essential oil

Image:  Pexels

Rosemary essential oil boosts cellular generation which is concerned with hair thickness and hair growth 

Rosemary essential oil 

Image:  Pexels

Cedarwood essential oil 

Image:  Pexels

Do you have an oily scalp and dandruff issues? Introduce cedarwood oil to your hair care regime 

Image:  Pexels

Lemongrass essential oil 

Dandruff and a flaky scalp may lead to hair loss. Use lemongrass essential oil to treat these scalp issues 


Thyme essential oil 

Image:  Pexels

Thyme essential oil stimulates the scalp and that in turn prevents hair fall. But be careful as it is a very potent essential oil 

Try using clary sage essential oil, if your hair is weak from the roots. It strengthens the roots, thus preventing hair breakage 

Clary sage essential oil 

Image:  Pexels

Ylang-Ylang essential oil 

Image:  Pexels

Are you someone who faces hair fall owing to your oily scalp? Ylang-ylang essential oil should be your pick as it regulates the sebum production 

Image:  Pexels

Essential oils are highly potent and can cause skin irritation or allergies. Thus, it is advisable to use them with a carrier oil to dilute their potential 

 Safety 

