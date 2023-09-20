Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Beauty
SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
Essential oils for your skin
Every woman's skin type is unique. One can have dry, sensitive, or itchy skin and hence be careful while choosing a particular oil
Image: Pexels
Skin Type
It acts as a moisturiser for dry skin and can also be used as a toner
Rose Essential Oil
Image: Pexels
Lavender Oil
Image: Pexels
Applying lavender oil mixed with orange and chamomile oil helps treating skin inflammations and enhances glow
It's an aromatic oil that adds freshness to the skin and promotes skin elasticity. This oil also delays the aging process
Jasmine Essential Oil
Image: Pexels
Sandalwood Oil
Image: Pexels
Sandalwood contains compounds that help in reducing inflammation and also adds moisture to the skin
A woman with acne prone skin must apply this oil as it fights inflammation and free radicals that cause acne
Lemon Essential Oil
Image: Pexels
It is another oil known for its pain-relieving qualities. Eucalyptus also provides moisture and soothes itchy, painful skin rashes
Eucalyptus Oil
Image: Pexels
Apart from maintaining skin elasticity, it increases blood circulation. This oil further helps in minimizing scars and spots
Image: Pexels
Geranium Essential Oil
It contains citral that helps in balancing out sebum without making your skin dry
Neroli
Image: Pexels
It is another essential oil that helps reduce dark spots and makes your skin tone even
Carrot Seed
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.