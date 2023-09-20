Heading 3

Essential oils for your skin

Every woman's skin type is unique. One can have dry, sensitive, or itchy skin and hence be careful while choosing a particular oil

Image: Pexels 

Skin Type

It acts as a moisturiser for dry skin and can also be used as a toner

Rose Essential Oil

Image: Pexels 

 Lavender Oil

Image: Pexels 

Applying lavender oil mixed with orange and chamomile oil helps treating skin inflammations and enhances glow

It's an aromatic oil that adds freshness to the skin and promotes skin elasticity. This oil also delays the aging process

 Jasmine Essential Oil

Image: Pexels 

Sandalwood Oil

Image: Pexels 

Sandalwood contains compounds that help in reducing inflammation and also adds moisture to the skin

A woman with acne prone skin must apply this oil as it fights inflammation and free radicals that cause acne

Lemon Essential Oil

Image: Pexels 

It is another oil known for its pain-relieving qualities. Eucalyptus also provides moisture and soothes itchy, painful skin rashes

Eucalyptus Oil

Image: Pexels 

Apart from maintaining skin elasticity, it increases blood circulation. This oil further helps in minimizing scars and spots

Image: Pexels 

Geranium Essential Oil

It contains citral that helps in balancing out sebum without making your skin dry

Neroli 

Image: Pexels 

It is another essential oil that helps reduce dark spots and makes your skin tone even

Carrot Seed

Image: Pexels 

