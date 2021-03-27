Essential Skin & Hair Care Tips For Holi March 27, 2021
The first and foremost tip to keep your hair protected before playing Holi is oiling. You can use warm coconut oil, castor oil or olive oil for that matter
The next important tip is moisturising your face and body. Use a generous amount of the lotion and follow up with a high SPF sunscreen
Remember that lips and eyes are the most sensitive yet most exposed facial features that need extra care
For people who wear lenses or glasses, ensure that you do not have either of them on while playing with the colours. And for lips, do not forget to apply a lip balm generously
If you are planning to get your facial hair or skin treatment done, it is advisable to avoid at least 3-4 days before Holi
For the protection of your nails, apply nail polish with a protective coat on top of it Credit: getty image
Make sure that you drink enough water throughout the day. It will not only protect you from dehydration but also keep your skin hydrated
When it comes to clothes, ensure that you are not dressed in synthetic or denim as it will either be sticky or too heavy once you are drenched in water
Post-Holi rituals must include cleansing your face and body with a gentle cleanser and scrub instead of soap or detergents
To rinse the colour from your hair thoroughly, use a gentle clarifying shampoo followed by a conditioner Credit: getty image
And if any kind of irritation occurs, you can use an aloe vera gel, cucumber juice or at least some sprays of rose water Credit: getty image
Finally, do not forget to apply a body lotion after taking a shower to keep the moisture intact
