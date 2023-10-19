Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
october 19, 2023
Essential things to carry for Hiking
Happy feet make for pleasant hiking. Think about traction, support, and protection when selecting well-fitting shoes or boots
Footwear
Image: Pexels
While phones and GPS units are handy, they aren’t always reliable in remote areas; consider carrying a paper map and compass as a backup and know how to use them
Map & Compass
Image: Pexels
Plan for half a liter of water per hour in moderate temperatures. Carry enough water for your trip and know where and how to treat water while you’re out on the trail
Water
Image: Pexels
Pack high-calorie food to fuel your hike. Some extra food will be beneficial
Food
Image: Pexels
Pack some safety guards with you, like lights, lamps, fire, and a whistle, when you are out on a trail
Safety Guards
Image: Pexels
In case of any emergency, you should always have a first-aid box. You should also learn how to give CPR
First Aid
Image: Pexels
A knife or a multi-tool will be beneficial in case of cutting something or gear repair
Knife/ Multi-tool
Image: Pexels
You should always carry sun protection items like sunscreen, sunglasses, and skin-protective clothing
Sun Protection
Image: Pexels
A lightweight, inexpensive space blanket is a great option in case you want to spend a night over there
Shelter
Image: Pexels
A trekking pole is advised to carry for a safe and smooth journey
Trekking Pole
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.