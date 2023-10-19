Heading 3

Essential things to carry for Hiking 

Happy feet make for pleasant hiking. Think about traction, support, and protection when selecting well-fitting shoes or boots

Footwear

Image: Pexels

While phones and GPS units are handy, they aren’t always reliable in remote areas; consider carrying a paper map and compass as a backup and know how to use them

Map & Compass

Image: Pexels

Plan for half a liter of water per hour in moderate temperatures. Carry enough water for your trip and know where and how to treat water while you’re out on the trail

Water

Image: Pexels

Pack high-calorie food to fuel your hike. Some extra food will be beneficial

Food

Image: Pexels

Pack some safety guards with you, like lights, lamps, fire, and a whistle, when you are out on a trail

Safety Guards

Image: Pexels

In case of any emergency, you should always have a first-aid box. You should also learn how to give CPR

First Aid

Image: Pexels

A knife or a multi-tool will be beneficial in case of cutting something or gear repair

 Knife/ Multi-tool

Image: Pexels

You should always carry sun protection items like sunscreen, sunglasses, and skin-protective clothing 

Sun Protection 

Image: Pexels

A lightweight, inexpensive space blanket is a great option in case you want to spend a night over there

Shelter

Image: Pexels

A trekking pole is advised to carry for a safe and smooth journey

Trekking Pole

Image: Pexels

