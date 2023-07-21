Heading 3

Essential tips for healthy scalp 

From soothing massages to nourishing treatments, we've got your scalp covered 

Treatments 

Shake off those scalp woes and unlock the secret to luscious hair with these essential scalp care tips

Steps to follow 

Gentle Cleansing 

Use a gentle shampoo suited to your hair type. Avoid Harsh chemicals and sulphates that strip away natural oils

Massage your scalp in circular motions with your fingertips. Boosts blood circulation, distributes oil, and relieves tension

Regular scalp massages 

Keep your scalp and hair follicles hydrated. Drink enough water daily and use moisturizing scalp serums or oils

Hydration is key

Sun Protection 

Shield your scalp from UV rays. Wear a wide-brimmed hat or use scalp-friendly sunscreen spray

Nourish your Scalp from within. Eat a well balanced diet with vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids for scalp health and hair growth

Balanced diet

