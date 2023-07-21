Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 21, 2023
Essential tips for healthy scalp
Ready to rock your best hair day ever? Let's get scalp-tastic!
Image: Megha Ray Instagram
Image: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Pexels
Gentle Cleansing
Use a gentle shampoo suited to your hair type. Avoid Harsh chemicals and sulphates that strip away natural oils
Massage your scalp in circular motions with your fingertips. Boosts blood circulation, distributes oil, and relieves tension
Regular scalp massages
Image: Pexels
Keep your scalp and hair follicles hydrated. Drink enough water daily and use moisturizing scalp serums or oils
Hydration is key
Image: Pexels
Sun Protection
Image: Pexels
Shield your scalp from UV rays. Wear a wide-brimmed hat or use scalp-friendly sunscreen spray
Image: Pexels
Nourish your Scalp from within. Eat a well balanced diet with vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids for scalp health and hair growth
Balanced diet
