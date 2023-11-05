Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

Essentials for a house party

November 5, 2023

Being short on seating for your guests is not ideal. Arrange some extra furniture

 Extra Furniture

You must arrange some readymade snacks for the guests to eat while enjoying the house party

Finger Food

It is the ultimate thing we need. A party with good music, and that's it

Music System

Some good wines, alcohol, or beer will add more colors to your house party

Drinks

Before arranging a house party, you must clean your house, especially the bathroom 

Clean Bathroom

If you are following a particular funky theme, then jazzy masks will be necessary

Funky Masks

You must have enough amount of glasses to serve drinks to your guests

Glasses

Arrange some good lights to give a party vibe 

Lights

Be cautious about your expensive things. If you're expecting more than 15 people, hide the valuable items

Hide Valuable Items

Make sure everyone reaches their home safely at the end of the party 

Safety

