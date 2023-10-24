Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 23, 2023

Essentials for a Makeup Kit

It is such a makeup kit essential that you should never miss out. It smooths the complexion of your face

Primer

The foundation is used to create a base for the rest of your makeup as it blurs the imperfections

Foundation

This makeup kit essential is used to cover pimples and help with dark circles

Concealer

To add more glow and brightness to your face, you can opt for a beautiful shade of blush for your makeup

Blush

For beginners, a pencil eyeliner is often best because it’s less fussy. It instantly adds glam to your overall look

Eyeliner

For a glam look, you must have mascara in your makeup kit. It adds thickness and volume to your lashes

Mascara

It is an ultimate makeup essential that uplifts your eyes' look in a more dramatic way

Eye Shadow

A lipstick will add some extra pigment and shine to your pout, giving you that extra boost of confidence

Lipstick 

A quick, light dusting of translucent powder at the end sets makeup and controls shine

Setting Powder

You can’t ace your makeup application without the right brushes and sponges. So always keep the right applicators with you 

Makeup Brushes

