Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 23, 2023
Essentials for a Makeup Kit
It is such a makeup kit essential that you should never miss out. It smooths the complexion of your face
Primer
The foundation is used to create a base for the rest of your makeup as it blurs the imperfections
Foundation
This makeup kit essential is used to cover pimples and help with dark circles
Concealer
To add more glow and brightness to your face, you can opt for a beautiful shade of blush for your makeup
Blush
For beginners, a pencil eyeliner is often best because it’s less fussy. It instantly adds glam to your overall look
Eyeliner
For a glam look, you must have mascara in your makeup kit. It adds thickness and volume to your lashes
Mascara
It is an ultimate makeup essential that uplifts your eyes' look in a more dramatic way
Eye Shadow
A lipstick will add some extra pigment and shine to your pout, giving you that extra boost of confidence
Lipstick
A quick, light dusting of translucent powder at the end sets makeup and controls shine
Setting Powder
You can’t ace your makeup application without the right brushes and sponges. So always keep the right applicators with you
Makeup Brushes
