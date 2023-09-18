Heading 3
Kankana Das
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
Essentials for Ganesh Chaturthi puja at home
Some devotees perform puja of the existing Ganesha idol at home, while the rest go for a new clay sculpture. Instead of idol, a photo of Ganpati Bappa can also be used
Image: Pexels
Ganesha idol
A piece of fresh yellow or red cloth for covering the wooden platform or the Vedi
Fresh cloth
Image: Pexels
Red flowers
Image: Pexels
Red Coloured flowers are Lord Ganesha's favourite ones. A red hibiscus is offered to the deity as the flower is radiant and has a pleasant fragrance
Coconut is useful in every way. In Ganesh Puja, it signifies the presence of Shiva and is believed to attract blessings from heaven
Coconut
Image: Pexels
Durva
Image: Pexels
Durva is perhaps the most essential samagri and these are offered to Ganpati Bappa to pray for good health
Lord Ganesh loves to eat Modak and Laddo, so it is one of the most essential offering. You can give the Lord 11 or 21 Modak and 11 or 21 Laddos or as many as you can make
Modak and Laddo
Image: Pexels
To offer the Naivedhya or Bhog prepare Kheer and dal, rice, pooris and sabzi prepared without onions and garlic
Kheer and Bhog
Image: Pexels
Sindoor and Sandalwood are used in Ganesh Puja for purification, protection and enhancing the inner eye. Sandalwood is generally applied to the forehead of the diety
Image: Pexels
Sindoor and Sandalwood
The incense is a fragrant offering to Lord Ganesha and the lamp bestows light and drives away the negative aura
Incense sticks and lamp
Image: Pexels
Some other samagri that are very important for properly worshipping Lord Ganesha include Panchamrit, Haldi, Panchpatra, Tamboolam, Kalash etc.
Others samagri
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.