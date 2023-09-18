Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

Essentials for Ganesh Chaturthi puja at home

Some devotees perform puja of the existing Ganesha idol at home, while the rest go for a new clay sculpture. Instead of idol, a photo of Ganpati Bappa can also be used

Image: Pexels 

Ganesha idol

A piece of fresh yellow or red cloth for covering the wooden platform or the Vedi 

Fresh cloth

Image: Pexels 

Red flowers

Image: Pexels 

Red Coloured flowers are Lord Ganesha's favourite ones. A red hibiscus is offered to the deity as the flower is radiant and has a pleasant fragrance

Coconut is useful in every way. In Ganesh Puja, it signifies the presence of Shiva and is believed to attract blessings from heaven

Coconut

Image: Pexels 

Durva

Image: Pexels 

Durva is perhaps the most essential samagri and these are offered to Ganpati Bappa to pray for good health

Lord Ganesh loves to eat Modak and Laddo, so it is one of the most essential offering. You can give the Lord 11 or 21 Modak and 11 or 21 Laddos or as many as you can make

Modak and Laddo

Image: Pexels 

To offer the Naivedhya or Bhog prepare Kheer and dal, rice, pooris and sabzi prepared without onions and garlic

Kheer and Bhog

Image: Pexels 

Sindoor and Sandalwood are used in Ganesh Puja for purification, protection and enhancing the inner eye. Sandalwood is generally applied to the forehead of the diety


Image: Pexels 

Sindoor and Sandalwood

The incense is a fragrant offering to Lord Ganesha and the lamp bestows light and drives away the negative aura

Incense sticks and lamp

Image: Pexels 

Some other samagri that are very important for properly worshipping Lord Ganesha include Panchamrit, Haldi, Panchpatra, Tamboolam, Kalash etc.

Others samagri

Image: Pexels 

